Leona Maguire trails by one after second round at Lake Merced

Ireland’s Leona Maguire was one shot off the pace at the LPGA Mediheal Championship after a tough second day in California.

The Cavan golfer, who led by a stroke after a first round of seven-under 65, started the second round in Daly City badly with bogeys on the first three holes before she picked up some momentum as she birdied the seventh and ninth.

Maguire then mixed in bogeys on the 11th and 16th with birdies on the 12th and 15th to card a one-over 73, finishing in a share of second with American Lauren Kim, whose compatriot Danielle Kang led the field at seven-under after a 66.

“Yeah, I got off to a rough start and bogeyed my first three holes,” said Maguire. “But really proud of how I sort of hung in there and battled back and holed some really nice putts and got some really nice up-and-downs and keep the round going.”

England’s Charley Hull was four strokes off the pace at three-under after shooting 68, her countrywoman Jodi Ewart Shadoff was another three shots back at even-par while Georgia Hall and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh were part of a group of players tied on 58th at three-over.

Stephanie Meadow followed her first round 80 with a 75 to miss the cut.

Collated second round scores from the LPGA Mediheal Championship (USA unless stated, Par 72)

137 Danielle Kang 71 66

138 Leona Maguire (Irl) 65 73, Lauren Kim 69 69

139 Min Lee (Tai) 70 69

140 Jane Park 69 71, Jennifer Coleman 71 69, Matilda Castren (Fin) 71 69, Alison Lee 68 72

141 Da-Yeon Lee (Kor) 69 72, Charley Hull (Eng) 73 68, Yu Liu (Chn) 72 69, Angel Yin 72 69, Su-Hyun Oh (Aus) 71 70, Jennifer Kupcho 69 72, Jenny Shin (Kor) 72 69, Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (Tha) 70 71, A-Lim Kim (Kor) 72 69, Lauren Stephenson 70 71, Yealimi Noh 72 69

142 Lucy Lie 71 71, Min-Jee Lee (Aus) 73 69, Thidapa Suwannapura (Tha) 66 76, Lydia Ko (Nzl) 72 70, Annie Park 72 70, Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa) 71 71, Albane Valenzuela (Swi) 68 74, Lindy Duncan 72 70, Lindsey Weaver 73 69, Min-Seo Kwak (Kor) 71 71

143 Alexis Thompson 71 72, Hannah Green (Aus) 72 71, Shanshan Feng (Chn) 73 70, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den) 74 69, Jing Yan (Chn) 71 72, Nicole Broch Larsen (Den) 72 71, Wei Ling Hsu (Tai) 74 69, Sarah Schmelzel 74 69

144 Ind-Bee Park (Kor) 69 75, Alena Sharp (Can) 75 69, Jodi Ewart (Eng) 74 70, Ryann O’Toole 73 71, Hae-Ji Kang (Kor) 73 71, Jeong-Eun Lee (Kor) 71 73, Mina Harigae 73 71, Dana Finkelstein 72 72, Bianca Pagdanganan (Phi) 71 73, Kendall Dye 72 72

145 Hyo-Joo Kim (Kor) 71 74, Pornanong Phatlum (Tha) 72 73, Mariajo Uribe (Col) 69 76, Linnea Johansson (Swe) 73 72

146 Som-Yeon Ryu (Kor) 73 73, Sarah Jane Smith (Aus) 73 73, Cydney Clanton 75 71, Xiyu Lin (Chn) 73 73, Harukyo Nomura (Jpn) 78 68, Emma Talley 71 75

147 Sei-Young Kim (Kor) 73 74, Celine Boutier (Fra) 72 75, (Geo) Hall (Eng) 77 70, Katherine Kirk (Aus) 75 72, Hee-Young Park (Kor) 76 71, Jennifer Song 74 73, Esther Henseleit (Ger) 77 70, Klara Spilkova (Cze) 71 76, Ana Belac (Slo) 72 75, Janie Jackson 76 71, Gemma Dryburgh (Sco) 73 74, Jacqui Concolino 75 72

148 Brittany Lincicome 76 72, Azahara Munoz (Spa) 75 73, Ayako Uehara (Jpn) 75 73, Michelle Wie 73 75, Wichanee Meechai (Tha) 72 76, Giulia Molinaro (Ita) 76 72, Kristy McPherson 75 73, Kelly Tan (Mal) 75 73, Kyung Kim 72 76

The following players missed the cut:

149 Mo Martin 77 72, Gerina Piller 76 73, Elizabeth Szokol 78 71, Linnea Stroem (Swe) 71 78, Paula Reto (Rsa) 74 75, Sarah Burnham 74 75, Dottie Ardina (Phi) 77 72, Katelyn Dambaugh 77 72, Leslie Cloots (Bel) 74 75

150 Andrea Wong 75 75, Christina Kim 74 76, Perrine Delacour (Fra) 75 75, Ssu-Chia Cheng (Tai) 78 72, Esther Lee 76 74, Paula Creamer 75 75, Tiffany Chan (Hkg) 74 76, Brianna Do 76 74, Lauren Coughlin 72 78, Elizabeth Nagel 74 76

151 Bronte Law (Eng) 74 77, Kristen Gillman 77 74, Kanphanitnan Muangkhumsakul (Tha) 76 75, Anne van Dam (Ned) 72 79, Benyapa Niphatsophon (Tha) 76 75, Daniela Holmqvist (Swe) 79 72, Kathleen Scavo 75 76

152 Juli Inkster 77 75, Mi-Hyang Lee (Kor) 74 78, Caroline Inglis 73 79, Pernilla Lindberg (Swe) 73 79, Jillian Hollis 72 80, Nam-Yeon Choi (Kor) 76 76, Mariah Stackhouse 75 77, Ji-Won Jeon (Kor) 74 78, Louise Ridderstroem (Swe) 77 75, Lee Lopez 76 76

153 Mi-Rim Lee (Kor) 73 80, Marissa Steen 76 77, Daniela Darquea (Ecu) 79 74, Maria Fassi (Mex) 79 74, Alana Uriell 81 72, Yu-Jeong Son (Kor) 77 76, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (Tha) 80 73

154 Rachel Heck 76 78, Jaclyn Lee (Can) 76 78, Tiffany Joh 81 73, Luna Sobron (Spa) 74 80, Haley Moore 74 80, Anne-Catherine Tanguay (Can) 79 75

155 Jaye Marie Green 77 78, Maria Torres (Pur) 76 79, Yani Tseng (Tai) 77 78, Jennifer Chang 76 79, Julieta Granada (Pry) 77 78, Stephanie Meadow (NIrl) 80 75, Muni He (Chn) 76 79, Andrea Lee 77 78, Vicky Hurst 80 75, Suzuka Yamaguchi (Jpn) 78 77,

156 Cheyenne Knight 77 79

157 Pavarisa Yoktuan (Tha) 79 78

158 Maia Schechter 78 80