Justin Thomas and Scott Brown share lead in Korea

Pre-tournament favourite Justin Thomas was back on top at the inaugural CJ Cup Nine Bridges after a third round of 70 gave him a share of the lead alongside fellow American Scott Brown.

Thomas — the world number four and highest-ranked player at the event at Jeju Island — surrendered a three-shot lead on Friday with a round of 74, but regrouped on Saturday despite a double bogey on the par-four eighth and a bogey at the 10th blotting his scorecard.

The US PGA champion looked set to hold the lead outright until Brown, in the final group out on course, birdied the 18th to sign for a round of 71, despite back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes.

The pair have a two-shot lead over Anirban Lahiri and Marc Leishman who are tied for third.

Lahiri vaulted up the leaderboard with a round of 69 while Leishman cancelled out four bogeys with five birdies as he signed for 71.

Windy conditions made for a difficult day, with only 10 of 77 players shooting under par on the day.

Overnight leader Luke List had a nightmare third round, with three bogeys on the front nine and double bogeys on the 10th and 13th.

He signed for a 76 that sent him tumbling into a share of eighth place.