Jon Rahm’s stunning hole-in-one sends him two clear at Memorial Tournament

A stunning hole-in-one helped Jon Rahm take a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in to the third round at the Memorial Tournament following a rain-delayed second round in Ohio.

After shooting an opening round 69, American Cantlay picked up six birdies with one bogey on Friday to post a score of 67 and head into the weekend on eight under.

Rahm joined him on eight under after 13 holes before play was halted due to fading light on Friday night.

The big Spaniard dropped a shot on his first hole , the 14th, this morning but finished like a train with an ace on the par-3 16th and a birdie three on the 17th as he carded a seven-under 65 to move to 10 under.

Shane Lowry also improved his position on Saturday morning, making birdies on the seventh and ninth holes as he carded a one-under 71 to move to four under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy had completed both his first and his second rounds on Friday, making level-par 72s twice in the day.

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington added a 77 to his opening 78 to miss the cut.

Second-round scores

(USA unless stated, Par 72):

134 Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 65

136 Patrick Cantlay 69 67

138 Max Homa 69 69, Collin Morikawa 66 72, Xander Schauffele 68 70, Scottie Scheffler 67 71

ACE FOR THE LEAD 🚨🙌@JonRahmPGA moves into the top spot @MemorialGolf. pic.twitter.com/zejnaMV49V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2021

139 Rickie Fowler 69 70, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 71 68

140 Rafael Cabrera (Esp) 68 72, Tony Finau 72 68, Branden Grace (Rsa) 68 72, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 71 69, Jim Herman 72 68, Shane Lowry (Irl) 69 71

141 Joel Dahmen 68 73, Bo Hoag 68 73, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 73 68, Justin Thomas 69 72, Chris Kirk 67 74, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 73 68, Kyle Stanley 70 71, Vaughn Taylor 69 72

142 Sam Burns 71 71, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 72 70, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor) 70 72, Alexander Noren (Swe) 73 69, Patrick Reed 71 71, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 70 72, Adam Scott (Aus) 74 68, Robby Shelton 71 71, Brendan Steele 69 73, Nick Taylor (Can) 68 74, Aaron Wise 72 70, Lucas Glover 72 70

143 Corey Conners (Can) 74 69, Bryson DeChambeau 71 72, Jason Dufner 70 73, Charley Hoffman 72 71, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 73 70, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 72 71, JT Poston 69 74, Jordan Spieth 76 67, Michael Thompson 70 73, Jimmy Walker 74 69

144 Stewart Cink 70 74, Marc Leishman (Aus) 69 75, Adam Long 67 77, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 72 72, Troy Merritt 74 70, Chengtsung Pan (Tai) 74 70, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 72 72, Kevin Streelman 72 72, Brendon Todd 72 72

145 Talor Gooch 74 71, Harry Higgs 76 69, Mark Hubbard 73 72, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 74 71, Tyler Strafaci 74 71, Hudson Swafford 72 73, Sahith Theegala 69 76, Harold Varner III 72 73, Russell Knox (Sco) 72 73

146 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 69 77, Brandon Hagy 76 70, Billy Horschel 76 70, Martin Laird (Sco) 74 72, Doc Redman 75 71, Cameron Tringale 70 76, Danny Willett (Eng) 75 71

Missed cut

147 KJ Choi (Kor) 74 73, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 75 72, Lanto Griffin 76 71, Adam Hadwin (Can) 74 73, James Hahn 73 74, Sung Jae Im (Kor) 70 77, Chase Johnson 72 75, Tyler McCumber 76 71, Cameron Smith (Aus) 73 74, Matt Wallace (Eng) 71 76

148 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 74 74, Brian Gay 73 75, Russell Henley 73 75, David Lingmerth (Swe) 75 73, Luke List 76 72, Denny McCarthy 75 73, William McGirt 75 73, Matthew NeSmith 74 74, Camilo Villegas (Col) 73 75, Gary Woodland 75 73

149 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 71 78, Charles Howell III 75 74, Matt Jones (Aus) 76 73, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) 76 73, Patton Kizzire 76 73, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 74 75

150 Keegan Bradley 78 72, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 78 72, Victor Perez (Fra) 74 76

151 Doug Ghim 75 76, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 76 75, Robert Streb 77 74, Richy Werenski 73 78

152 Wyndham Clark 74 78, Peter Malnati 81 71

153 Cameron Davis (Aus) 77 76, Tyler Duncan 78 75, Tom Hoge 78 75, Haotong Li (Chn) 74 79, Joe Long (Eng) 81 72, Sepp Straka (Aut) 77 76

154 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 79 75, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 77 77

155 Pádraig Harrington (Irl) 78 77, Danny Lee (Nzl) 80 75

156 Jamie Lovemark 81 75, Patrick Rodgers 77 79