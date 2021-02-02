Different Strokes: French Open back on the European agenda

The French Open returns

The absence of a French Open was a big eyebrow-raiser when the European Tour’s 2021 schedule was initially released, given its status as the oldest national Open on the continent with a rich legacy that numbers Seve Ballesteros , Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell as past champions.

Well, it’s back . . . albeit without a title sponsor and a reduced purse - of €1.5 million (compared to €6 million in its heyday in 2017 when it was a Rolex Series event) - with personable Gregory Havret stepping in as tournament host for its staging at Golf National outside Paris from May 6th-9th, sandwiched between the Portugal Masters and the Betfred British Masters.

Amundi, who previously title sponsored the tournament, have switched their commitment to the Evian Championship (a Major), which is part of the LPGA Tour.

With stricter travel restrictions imposed in France, there will - as European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley outlined - be regular dialogue with the French authorities with the intention of staging the event at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue (when record crowds attended) without general admission.

Jack Nicklaus turns to Saudi Arabia

Jack Nicklaus turned 81-years-old last week, but the 18-time Major champion remains intent on leaving his mark . . . . and, with a collection of courses in his name around the globe, the Golden Bear’s latest project is set to bring him to new terrain in Saudi Arabia.

Nicklaus’s hand will be on the rather appropriately named Signature Championship Course, part of a project of sports, entertainment and culture in Qiddiya: “I’ve already spent time looking at the topography of the land, images of the backdrop and terrain, and discussing with our design team a strategy for the course,” said Nicklaus of his initial involvement on what will be his first desert course in the Middle East. Work is set to commence later this year, with the course framed by the Tuwaiq mountain range.

Word of Mouth (I)

“When you start playing golf it can become addictive, so it’s trying to get people over the line and offering them new initiatives that help them stay in the game. Some of the ideas we’ve got in mind will hopefully bring a lot of new people into the game and hopefully keep them there” - Singer Niall Horan, whose sports management company Modest! Golf has linked up with the R&A to encourage more young people to play.

By the Numbers

36 - Tony Finau may not be lifting any trophies, but his consistency has enabled him to rake in the greenbacks. Since his one and only PGA Tour win (in the 2016 Puerto Rico Open), the American has recorded a remarkable 36 top-10 finishes on the circuit, amassing more than $18 million in his “nearly man” role.

In the Bag

Paul Casey

Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Driver - Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

3-wood - Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees)

Irons - Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (3 and 4), Mizuno MP5 (5-PW)

Wedges - Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52 and 56 degrees), Vokey Proto 60-T (60 degrees)

Putter - Scotty Cameron GSS Proto

Ball - Titleist ProV1

Paul Casey was victorious in Dubai. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Twitter Twaddle

“You do not lift the ball and place it somewhere else. You lift the ball 2 fingers so not to get dirt etc off then you replace it and wait for officials for a ruling. Its amazing he has so many rules infringements and nothing happens. It’s there for all to see” - former tour player Barry Lane gives his tuppence worth on Patrick Reed’s controversial embedded ball relief at the Farmers Insurance Open.

“….I’d be very surprised if world golf keeps going with all these countries closing borders. Only chance is if the vaccine shows signs of slowing/stopping the virus. I think Australia will be shut off to tournament golf. Quarantine makes the difference” - Scott Hend not seeing much light at the end of the tunnel any time soon.

“Can’t stop smiling” - Paul Casey is a happy man.

On this day…….February 2nd 1981

A local boy reared golfing on the Monterey Peninsula in California, John Cook - starting just his second season on tour - captured his breakthrough win in a five-player play-off for the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am.

In a weather-marred tournament, delayed to a Saturday start and reduced to 54 holes, Cook and four others - Hale Irwin, Ben Crenshaw, Bobby Clampett and Barney Thompson - went into sudden death after all finished tied on 209, seven-under.

Cook had finished his round at Spyglass and, sensing the possibility of a play-off, drove to Pebble Beach where he spent time hitting balls into Carmel Bay. “I don’t like to get out of a car and tee it up right away, I wanted a chance to warm-up,” explained the 23-year-old.

Only Cook and Irwin remained after the first hole of the play-off, and ultimately it came down to the Par 4 third where a par was sufficient to win. Having previously relied on Monday qualifying or sponsors’ exemptions, the win gave Cook full exempt status on the PGA Tour.

Know the Rules

Q - So, explain the ruling under which Patrick Reed took embedded ball relief on the 10th hole of the third round in the Farmers Insurance Open?

A -This is the official take: Reed approached the rough and, noting neither he nor any players or caddies in the group saw the ball bounce, asked a volunteer in close proximity if she had see the ball bounce and she confirmed she had not; the ball was sitting down in the rough and the player had reason to believe the ball was embedded as a result of his last shot and used Rule 16.4, which allows him to lift his ball after marking the original spot to establish if it was embedded; after lifting the ball, Reed as for assistance from a rules official and Brad Fabel confirmed the spot from which the ball was lifted and that it was reasonable to conclude that the ball was embedded in its own pitch mark and that relief was allowed under Rule 16.3.

The specific rule in question (Rule 16.3 - Embedded Ball relief) used the standard “reasonable to conclude” and it allows a player to proceed under such relief when it is reasonable to conclude the ball is embedded in its own pitch mark as a result of the last stroke . . . . Reed’s situation is, as the USGA put it in advancing their logic, “a good example of why the rules are drafted with these protections in place.”