Golf

Joaquin Niemann defies windy Doonbeg with ‘sexy’ golf to lead Irish Open

Chilean embraces difficult conditions in Co Clare, while Harrington opens with 71

Joaquín Niemann tees off the fourth at Doonbeg. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Joaquín Niemann tees off the fourth at Doonbeg. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Philip Reid at Doonbeg
Thu Sept 10 2026 - 16:132 MIN READ

Joaquin Niemann’s navigation of the Wild Atlantic Way was carried out brilliantly, as the Chilean defied windy conditions – with balls oscillating on some greens – to claimed the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Links with a five-under-par 65 that included birdies in four of his five closing holes.

Niemann, who has played his golf primarily on LIV in recent seasons, claimed his experience to be “a lot of fun” which perhaps explained how his positive mindset produced such a good finish on a day where rounds were painfully slow and extended to beyond five hours and 40 minutes.

The 27-year-old Niemann and his caddie Diego Salinas combined to master the conditions, taking the clubhouse lead two shots clear of Shaun Norris, with some fine shotmaking and utilising his low ball flight.

“You got to hit those tee shots and keep it under the wind, left-to-right wind, right-to-left wind. I was talking with my caddie, like every shot into the wind a hundred times probably. So if it’s a bad shot, it’s a really bad shot. But if it’s a good shot, it was so nice to see it. You know, it’s just sexy, hitting 8-iron, 7-iron, from 120, 130 yards is fun,” Niemann.

READ MORE

Solheim Cup 2026: How does it work? Is Leona Maguire playing? When is it on TV?

Solheim Cup: Leona Maguire to team up with Esther Henseleit for opening foursomes

Doonbeg was doing just fine before State got involved in moving Irish Open to Trump’s venue

Irish Open at Doonbeg: What are the tee times? What TV channel is it on? Is Donald Trump going to be there?

Pádraig Harrington, competing in his 31st straight Irish Open, a record for any national open, opened with a one-over 71 while Séamus Power suffered a bogey-bogey finish to sign for a 73.

“I struggled, to be honest, right from the start. I was hanging in there, so it was disappointing to throw a few away at the end. It wasn’t my best, and on a day like today you need to play better than I did,” said Power.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Philip Reid

Philip Reid

Philip Reid is Golf Correspondent of The Irish Times