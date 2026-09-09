Donald Trump’s presence at Doonbeg can only be good for Irish Open, says Rory McIlroy

In truth, we’re set for an Irish Open unlike any other. As Trump International Doonbeg plays host to the old championship for a first time, with the sound of the Marine One helicopter expected to provide a noisy backdrop at some stage or other on Saturday, the players – none more so than world number two and defending champion Rory McIlroy – will look to keep the focus on their own concerns.

For the examination set by this original Greg Norman-design remodelled by Martin Hawtree will, with the Atlantic wind whipping in off Doughmore Bay, test patience and shot execution for each one of the 138 players in this Amgen-sponsored tournament that remains one of the most prized titles on the DP World Tour.

The due diligence has been done by the players in recent days, the mishmash of wind and rain and grey skies providing a taste of what players will face for the four tournament days.

Ten Irish players – McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tom McKibbin, Séamus Power, Pádraig Harrington, Mark Power, Liam Nolan, Max Kennedy, Cormac Sharvin and Thomas Higgins on his professional debut – will provide the home defence.

With 18 winners on the DP World Tour this season included, among them multiple champions Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra, Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper, along with Alex Fitzpatrick, a winner on the PGA Tour, and LIV winners Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, the world rankings rating for the tournament of 190 points is the highest on the European Tour of any regular event since July’s Scottish Open.

Rory McIlroy is looking for an eighth order of merit title to equal Colin Montgomerie's record. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

McIlroy comes into the tournament following a strong finish to his PGA Tour season, where he finished third in the BMW Championship and fourth in the Tour Championship. Currently second to Reed on the Race to Dubai standings, the switch back to the DP World Tour for the late-season itinerary sets the Northern Irishman up in his quest for an eighth order of merit title (which would match Colin Montgomerie).

“I’ve made a lot of effort over the last few years to really focus on this part of the season,” he said.

“I think part of that is being in contention for the Race to Dubai again and try to equal Monty, and I’ve been pretty successful in terms of that over the last few years.

“To me it’s a very competitive part of the season, but it’s also a very fun part of the season. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

And while he had those top five finishes in his last two outings on the PGA Tour, McIlroy said he was still working on improving his swing.

“Everyone has their tendencies and bad habits in the golf swing and I just got into a bad habit in mine [during the season]. It’s still something I’m working through and conscious of, but I do think if I can really dig into it in the next few months, I feel like I’ll start the 2027-year where I want it to be.

“I think everyone’s golf swing is a work-in-progress. Mine’s no different. There’s always things that you want to try to improve upon.”

McIlroy’s schedule starts with his defence of the Irish Open before playing in next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He has also committed to playing the Indian Championship as well as Abu Dhabi and the Tour Championship in Dubai.

It has emerged that McIlroy was consulted on Doonbeg’s suitability to staging the Irish Open when it was mooted early last year and gave his backing to returning to Co Clare seven years after its successful staging at Lahinch.

Rory McIlroy expects Doonbeg to give a good test of the competitors at the Irish Open. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

That opinion was given without the benefit of actually having played the links, but he has become acquainted over the past couple of days – with a big gallery following him over the closing holes of the pro-am.

He described it as “a modern interpretation of a links. I think depending on the conditions, if it’s breeze-like it has been the last few days, it will provide a pretty good test”.

Lowry, who paid an advance visit with friends a number of weeks ago, described the links as “a proper test” as the Offaly man – who missed out on the final two events of the FedEx Cup playoffs – returns to competition on this side of the Atlantic refreshed.

“I probably wasn’t in the best place after The Open,” Lowry said, “but I’ve had a few nice weeks at home in Florida. I worked really hard and done some good stuff. I’m feeling refreshed for the rest of the season. This week [Irish Open] and next week [BMW PGA] are two huge weeks on the calendar. If you can’t really get excited or up for those, it’s time to look in the mirror, you know.”

And while that Marine One helicopter will sweep in over the Clare skyline to land on the fortified helipad at some point on Saturday, McIlroy dismissed any disruption as necessary.

“When the sitting president of the United States of America visits anywhere, it becomes a logistical challenge. They obviously have to lock down a specific area and make sure that it’s safe for him to travel into, and the entire delegation, whoever that is,” he said.

“Logistically, it provides a bit of a challenge, but we are at one of his properties that he has kindly provided for us to play a golf tournament.

“[If] the president of the United States wants to come watch a little bit of golf, I think we are all happy to be here, grateful to be here. His presence at the Irish Open makes it a truly international event.

“That brings more attention and eyeballs to the Irish Open, and it can only be a good thing.”