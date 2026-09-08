Ireland may have a wait before hosting another gold-standard Walker Cup

Team USA's William Jennings and Ryder Cowan on the fourth during the foursomes matches on day two of the Walker Cup at Lahinch. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Irish courses looking to play host to the Walker Cup following the huge success at Lahinch Golf Club – where Stuart Grehan played a leader’s role in Great Britain and Ireland’s brilliant success over the United States – could have quite the wait.

Only three Irish courses have staged the event – Portmarnock in 1999, Royal County Down in 2007, and now Lahinch. That points to a likely wait of up to two decades, as the coveted match moves around Britain and Ireland when Team GB&I have the biennial hosting duties.

Prince’s Golf Club in Kent, England will host in 2030, but the R&A has not yet planned beyond that. However, the gold-standard manner of Lahinch’s hosting will surely make a strong case for an earlier return to an Irish venue.

While Prince’s is confirmed on this side of the Atlantic, the USGA has mapped out a bucket list of courses for the upcoming iterations, taking in Bandon Dunes (2028), Oakmont (2032), Chicago Golf Club (2036), National Links, New York (2040), Pine Valley (2044), Cypress Point (2048) and Seminole (2052).

The R&A tends to reward clubs that have hosted their championships when awarding the Walker Cup, so The Island in Dublin – which recently had the Jacques Léglise Trophy match between GB&I and continental Europe, acting as a regional qualifying venue for The Open – and Ballyliffin in Co Donegal – which staged the Amateur Championship in 2024 – are among those likely to be in consideration to become the fourth Irish course to stage the event.

Irish sporting stars to descend on Doonbeg

Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue, who’s in line for the Footballer of the Year award following his All-Ireland-winning exploits, will swap the big ball for the small ball when he plays in the pro-am ahead of the Amgen Irish Open in Doonbeg.

O’Donoghue is a keen golfer at Carne Links, and will be joined in the pro-am by an array of Irish sporting stars, including Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty, former Galway hurler Joe Canning, former Clare hurler Podge Collins, former boxer Michael Conlan and former Ireland rugby international Conor Murray.

The GAA theme will extend into the tournament itself, with the Sam Maguire, Liam McCarthy, Brendan Martin and O’Duffy Cups all to set to be in attendance along with some of this year’s All-Ireland winners across the codes who will take part in Q&A sessions.

Word of Mouth

“There’s no denying that the talent that’s been on display the last two years that I’ve witnessed is just absolutely spectacular; and having played the game on a good level, and played with some really good players in my career, these kids now are ready. They are tour ready” – GB&I captain Dean Robertson assessing the future potential of his team.

By the Numbers: 3

With no exemptions or invitations into the Irish Open, the trio of Gary Hurley, John Murphy and Conor Purcell will instead compete in the English Trophy on the Hotel Planner Tour this week.

On this day: September 8th, 1996

Most eyes were on Tiger Woods in the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, where the then boy wonder was competing in his second event on the PGA Tour as a professional.

But it was Dudley Hart – with rounds of 68-64-70 for a total of 202, 14-under-par in the rain-shortened tournament – who finally discovered a way to claim a breakthrough win in his 160th start.

Hart had been away from tour golf for almost two years due to a variety of injuries – back, rib and wrist – but finally managed to return to the circuit injury-free for the 1996 season, where his win in Canada gave him a one-stroke win over David Duval.

Scott Dunlap started the final round three shots clear of Hart but struggled with five bogeys in his closing round of 76, while Woods finished tied-11th.

Social Swing

What a win for GB&I. Such an enjoyable experience watching the ebs and flows of an amazing comeback. Congratulations to @DeanoGolf99 and all his team @WalkerCup. @RandA @USGA https://t.co/QEtQ7jUyVb — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 7, 2026

What a win for GB&I. Such an enjoyable experience watching the ebbs and flows of an amazing comeback. Congratulations to @DeanGolf99 and all his team @WalkerCup @RandA @USGA – Pádraig Harrington, who was a spectator in Lahinch for Sunday’s singles matches.

What a scene at @WalkerCup. Team events never disappoint. Bummed for Nathan and the US squad for the finish, congrats to GBI! I really enjoyed watching the last 2 days. Golf is in great hands for these kids (feels weird to say that) and their games — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 6, 2026

What a scene at @WallkerCup. Team events never disappoint. Bummed for Nathan and the US squad for the finish, congrats to GBI! I really enjoyed watching the last 2 days. Golf is in great hands for these kids (feels weird to say that) and their games – Justin Thomas.

Best @WalkerCup ever. Congrats to the GB+I team. So great!! Both teams played great. Josh Hill with incredible up and down on 18. Great stuff!! — Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc) September 6, 2026

Best @WalkerCup ever. Congrats to the GB+I team. So great!! Both teams played great. Josh Hill with incredible up and down on 18. Great stuff!! – Mark Calcavecchia tipping the cap.

Know the Rules

Q: In a match, a player’s ball came to rest beside some steps attached to a boundary fence. The steps interfered with the player’s swing, so they took free relief before playing their next stroke. What is the ruling?

A: There is no penalty. Under the definition of Boundary Object, “any gate, steps, bridge or similar construction used for getting over or through a boundary wall or fence are not part of the boundary object.”

In the Bag: Thriston Lawrence – Omega European Masters

Driver: Ping G440 K (10.5 degrees), Ping Prototype Mini Driver (13 degrees)

Woods: Ping G440 Max (5-wood, 19 degrees)

Hybrids: Ping G440 (4-hybrid, 23 degrees)

Irons: Ping i240 (5-iron), Ping Blueprint S (6-iron to PW)

Wedges: Ping S259 (50, 54 & 58 degrees)

Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4

Ball: Titleist Pro V1