Masters 2026 Diary: Tom McKibbin takes the road less travelled to Augusta

Tom McKibbin (right) with Tyrrell Hatton and their caddies, Hugo Dobson and Richard McCormick, during a practice round ahead of the 2026 Masters. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Even at just 23, Tom McKibbin has shown no fear of taking the road less travelled in his golfing ambitions. His place in the field at Augusta being a case in point, adding the Hong Kong Open to his schedule late last year after it provided an exemption into the Masters.

McKibbin duly won, punching his tickets to both the Masters this week and The Open at Royal Birkdale in July.

Without a top-10 finish since that win in Hong Kong, McKibbin – who benefited from advice of former champion and LIV team-mate Jon Rahm – described his initial impression of Augusta National as a “pinch me moment”.

“This is the one that I’ve watched, I mean, since I was nine years old. I’ve always wanted to play here and play the Masters, now to have that dream come true.”

McKibbin has made the cut in three of his four previous Major appearances, with a best finish of tied-41st in the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst.

Augusta is different. “What I find tricky is my depth perception is really weird. Like, it looks like the ball goes absolutely nowhere off some of the tees. I think the more I played it, the more comfortable I’ve got. I’d love to play four rounds and put four solid scores together. I think that would be a nice first Masters appearance.”

Jon Rahm after winning the 2019 Irish Open in Lahinch. Photograph: PA

Rahm pencils in Irish return

Jon Rahm has pencilled in the Irish Open at Trump International in Doonbeg this September as his return to playing on the DP World Tour ... if he and the tour sort out their differences.

The Spaniard – a two-time Irish Open winner – has been at loggerheads with the DP World Tour since defecting to LIV and has dropped his appeal on fines. As things stand, he wouldn’t be available to Luke Donald for Europe’s Ryder Cup defence at Adare Manor next year.

“We keep talking [to] the DP World Tour and trying to figure out a solution that works best,” said Rahm. “I didn’t think that going the legal route and going to court was good for anybody. So I have faith in us and the DP World Tour, we’re going to find a good solution for both of us.

“I’m not planning to play until September. So that’s a bit of a positive. I do intend to continue to support the DP World Tour. I’ve been very thankful to be a member. I’ve been very thankful to support the Tour and play some wonderful events.

“The Irish Open has been very good to me, and I would love to make a return. Wentworth has been fantastic every single year, the Spanish Open, maybe even the Dunhill. We have some events like the French Open and the Omega. Those are events that I’d love to have the chance to play.”

Signage for the Players Services Building at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Player perks

Not quite entirely out with the old, but it is certainly a case of in with the new with the arrival of the Player Services Building adjacent to the practice ground at Augusta National, the three-story building constructed and fitted-out since Rory McIlroy’s win last year.

It hosts players’ locker rooms, a players’ lounge, a physiotherapy room and the performance and recreational level, a diningroom and a terrace with seating overlooking the practice area.

Competitors, their families, caddies, trainers and support team members have access to the building, while player agents and media cannot enter.

“The locker room in the clubhouse is great, and it’s got its history and stuff, but it wasn’t very big,” said Cameron Smith. “I think everyone is really pumped about the space that we’ve got. The lockers are awesome.”

Quote

“It’s probably one of the most special places in golf. I think everybody just has such a respect for playing it and a joy for it. There’s an absolute truth in it. It has won and lost a lot of tournaments for a lot of people, Amen Corner.” – Tommy Fleetwood on Amen Corner, the run of holes from the 11th to the 13th that has traditionally proved pivotal.

By the Numbers – 1:4

Of the four par-3s on the course, the fourth hole has produced the lowest number of holes-in-one: just Jeff Sluman in 1992.

The sixth hole has had six, the 12th has had three, and the 16th has seen 24.

Two Irishmen – Pádraig Harrington in 2004 and Shane Lowry in 2016 – are among those to have aced the 16th.