Max Kennedy’s dream of securing DP World Tour card still alive in Spain

Royal Dublin amateur Max Kennedy’s dream of securing a DP World Tour card for next season remained very much alive, after the 23-year-old safely survived the 72-hole cut in the Final Qualifying tournament at Infinitum Golf Resort on the Costa Brava in Spain.

Italy’s Edoardo Molinari, a three-time winner on the European Tour who lost his card this season, led through four rounds of the six-round marathon on 20-under-par 266. The leading 20 players and ties after the 108 holes tournament will be awarded full cards for the 2024 campaign.

Kennedy shot a bogey-free 70 fourth round to lie on eight-under-par 278 to move on to the final two rounds, after which playing privileges for the main tour will be dispensed, however Gary Hurley and Dermot McElroy, the other two Irish players chasing cards, failed to progress and will focus on the Challenge Tour again next season.