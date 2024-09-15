Live: Rory McIlroy leads Irish Open on final day at Royal County Down

Afternoon all! Muireann Duffy here to take you through the back nine of the 2024 Amgen Irish Open taking place at Royal County Down.

Rory McIlory currently leads the pack, hunting for his second Irish Open title. If he claims it today it would also represent his first professional title win in Northern Ireland.

In his report on Saturday’s action, Philip Reid described McIlroy’s second round of 69 as “stubbornly and brilliantly executed”. Have a read of his report below to fill yourself in on how we ended up here.

[ Rory McIlroy leads Irish Open heading into final roundOpens in new window ]

Earlier, Shane Lowry ended his final round 3-under, putting him 1-under after the three days of play.

Rasmus Højgaard is up to third after a magic shot from the hill overlooking the 10th hole.

The Dane found the hole directly from the rough to put himself just two shots off the lead.

So, as it stands – Rory McIlroy leads on 7-under, Dan Brown’s second on 6-under, and Rasmus Højgaard and Matteo Manassero are tied for third on 5-under.

McIlroy, joined by Italian Matteo Manassero, was last on the greens today, teeing off shortly after 1pm.

The Holywood man led Manassero by on shot overnight but had extended his lead to three by the sixth on Sunday.

However, after dropping a shot on the seventh and a strong start to the back nine from England’s Daniel Brown to bring himself up to second, McIlroy’s lead is once again back to a single shot.

McIlroy’s just finished par on the ninth after his putt painfully swirled the hole to deny him the birdie.

Buckle up, there’s likely to be a tense finish to this Irish Open!