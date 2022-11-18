Rory McIlroy back in the mix after strong finish to second round in Dubai

Ireland's Rory McIlroy during day two of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy carded a four-under 68 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on Friday to move up to five under overall and a tie for 11th at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The Irishman, who came into the tournament as the man to catch as he looks to add the European Tour order of merit title to his FedEx Cup success on the PGA Tour, carded a disappointing first round 71 but enjoyed a much improved second round. He finished it in style with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole, following back to back birdies.

Fellow Irishman Shane Lowry carded a two-under par 70 leaving him one under overall.

Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick share the halfway lead, the English duo are 12 under par, with Adria Arnaus and Alexander Noren three shots off.

More to follow