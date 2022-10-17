Different Strokes: ‘Wild Thing’ John Daly’s life bound for the big screen

It looks as if John Daly is headed for the big screen, with reports from entertainment website Above The Line claiming that actor Jonah Hill – of Wolf of Wall Street and Superbad fame – is being lined up to play the two-time Major champion.

Hill has previous for appearing in sports movies, having starred in Moneyball alongside Brad Pitt.

Jonah Hill: has been lined up to play John Daly on the screen. Photograph: Alamy/PA.

Daly, the self-styled proponent of Grip it-n-Rip it golf, famously broke onto the scene when winning the 1991 US PGA Championship and added the Open at St Andrews in 1995 onto his CV, although it’s his off course lifestyle that likely makes his character fit for a movie portrayal.

Anthony Maras, director of Hotel Mumbai which was a big success at the box office, has been lined up as director of the proposed Daly movie.

Koepka brothers bonding on LIV Tour

Whatever about Brooks Koepka benefiting financially from his move to LIV – he added $4 million to his bank balance after winning the latest start-up tour event in Saudi Arabia at the weekend – it could be that his brother, Chase, is the one who has made the more life-changing move.

The little brother was flitting between Asian Tour, Canadian Tour and picking up the odd invite to play on the PGA Tour before being offered a place on the LIV circuit with the big brother then also making the move.

Four-time Major-winner Brooks Koepka secured the biggest payday of his career with a $4 million play-off win over Peter Uihlein on the Saudi-funded LIV tour. Photograph: Amer Hilabi/AFP/Getty Images

Chase was ranked 1,211th in the world at the end of 2021 and forever playing in his brother’s shadow but has also reaped dividends by being teamed-up with Brooks, including the promise of a lime green Lamborghini after their team success in Jeddah.

“It’s obviously fun to build the team up and get to see him a lot more. We’ve become closer because of it, which is special for me,” said Brooks of the sibling bonding.

Word of Mouth

“It’s just finally [being] in a position where we’re building momentum and building more confidence. I feel like in the last few years there would be times where you’d take a step forward and just never really be able to build momentum than for one week at a time. I’m in a great spot and finally in a position where things are starting to snowball and head in the right direction” – Rickie Fowler, after his runner-up finish in the Zozo Championship. Fowler moved from 160th in the world rankings to 106th.

By the Numbers

60: Fred Couples beat his age – by three – in firing a final round 60 to win the SAS Championship on the Champions Tour, his first win in five years. It gave Couples his 14th career win on the seniors circuit but he doesn’t intend to play again this year, missing the final run-in to the Tour Championship. “My game can come and go. I’m done for the year . . . my game on the Champions Tour is trending and I like where it’s going,” said Couples, whose closing round featured 12 birdies, including seven straight ones to finish.

On this day . . . 18th October 1987

The Welsh Wizard contrived to produce his magic in the final of the Suntory World Matchplay, a late season tournament at Wentworth which was limited to 16 players and featured winners including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player in its formative years.

Ian Woosnam added his name to the trophy with an emphatic performance in the stockbroker belt, where he took down Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros to set up a 36-holes final with his close friend Sandy Lyle.

The final was extended to a Monday finish after the so-called Great Storm swept across the southeast of England and Lyle suffered a fourth final defeat when Woosnam sank a six-footer for birdie on the 36th hole.

“I wasn’t even nervous. I knew I could hole it because I’d holed putts of much the same length against Nick Faldo and Seve. I knew I could do it because I had done it before,” said Woosnam.

Ian Woosnam: claimed matchplay glory in 1987. Photograph: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Twitter Twaddle

Well played Adrian Otaegui, incredible scoring around Valderrama. Let’s just hope we can keep playing a @DPWorldTour event there in future years….it’s definitely my favorite venue of the year! Hopefully the members at Valderrama will make the right decision – Edoardo Molinari expressing his sentiments in light of LIV’s bid to take a tournament to the iconic course.

Up early heading to South Carolina for the CJ Cup. Last event before being a dad. Pretty surreal to think this is the last event I’ll ever play without perspective – Max Homa giving some perspective.

If a player wins a golf tournament in a forest and no one sees it, does it count? – Joel Dahmen having a cheeky cut at the lack of crowds at the LIV tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Know the Rules

Q: In strokeplay, Player A marks and lifts his ball from the putting green so that Player B, whose ball is also on the putting green, but farther from the hole, can play first. While B’s ball is in motion, A – trying to speed up play – replaces his ball and starts evaluating his line of putt. B’s ball strikes A’s ball and it (B’s ball) is deflected into the hole. What is the ruling?

A: Player A gets no penalty and must replace his ball. Player B gets no penalty and his ball is holed.

In the Bag

Keegan Bradley, at the Zozo Championship

Keegan Bradley lifts the trophy after winning the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Driver – Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5 degrees)

Hybrid – Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)

Irons – Srixon ZX5 (3-5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW)

Wedges – Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52 and 58 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball – Srixon Z Star Diamond