Leona Maguire moves into contention after third-round 66 at Dana Open

Ireland's Leona Maguire walks to the 18th green during the third round of the Dana Open presented by Marathon at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A third round of five-under 66 that included six birdies has put Leona Maguire in a strong position going into the final round of the Dana Open as she looks to win a second LPGA title in Ohio on Sunday.

Back in action after a two-week break at home in Co Cavan, Maguire, on 11 under, trails 19-year-old American Lucy Li by three shots on a leaderboard packed with talent.

Maguire got off to a great start with birdies at the first and third holes, and further gains on the sixth and ninth saw her turn in four-under 30.

Her only bogey of the day would come on the 11th but she closed strongly thanks to back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th to push up the third-round leaderboard.

Six birdies more than made up for a pair of bogeys for Li as she maintained a one-stroke lead at Highland Meadows in Sylvania after she carded a four-under 67.

Li, who became the youngest player ever at the US Women’s Open when she qualified at age 11 back in 2014, still hasn’t officially begun her rookie year on the LPGA tour – that starts in 2023 – though she’ll have the option to become a rookie this year with a win on Sunday.

“It’s been a kind of a whirlwind couple of months. Definitely didn’t expect to be here a couple months ago, so I’m just really grateful to be here and have this opportunity,” Li said. “Whatever happens tomorrow will happen.”

Lexi Thompson and Germany's Caroline Masson are tied for second one shot behind Li at 13 under after both players shot matching 65s on Saturday.

Masson’s round included six birdies, including three straight to close out her third round.

Thompson, who carded an eagle on the par-four ninth, would earn the 12th victory of her career and her first since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic with a win.

The best round of the day belonged to New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who fired a seven-under 64 to forge a tie for fourth with six other golfers at 11 under, including Maguire.

Ko's day included an eagle on 12, and that gave her momentum for the rest of the round.

“I think after the eagle I was able to birdie the next couple holes and then take advantage of the 17th and 18th being par-fives,” Ko said.

“Made a couple good birdies on my back nine, which was the front nine, as well. I think overall I didn’t put myself in too many crazy positions and I was playing steadily. I think that’s what you got to do around this golf course, and just keep knocking on the door and just hope for a few putts to drop.”

Tied with Ko three shots behind the leader are Maguire, South Korea’s Sei Young Kim (65), New Zealand’s Hannah Green (66), China’s Xiyu Lin (66) and Ruoning Yin (68) and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (67).

Five players are tied for 11th at 10 under: Sarah Schmelzel (65), Megan Khang (67), Canada's Brooke Henderson (65), Mexico's Gaby Lopez (66) and Spain's Carlota Ciganda (69).

“There is plenty of golf left,” Lopez said. “There is so many birdie opportunities out there that you never know who’s going to have a hot streak at the end of the day.”

(c) Copyright Field Level Media