Noelle Healy brings the curtain down on 14-year intercounty career

The 2017 Footballer of the Year is an anaesthetist at St Vincent’s hospital

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Dublin’s Noelle Healy celebrates her point at end of the 2019 All-Ireland final against against Galway at Croke Park. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Dublin footballer Noelle Healy has brought the curtain down on a 14-year intercounty career, which has seen her win five All-Ireland titles. A member of the St Brigid’s club, she is also one of select few to have won All-Irelands at under-14, under-16, minor and senior – as well as at club when she played for Mourneabbey when working down in Cork.

She captained Dublin in 2016 and a year later was Player of the Match when the county defeated Mayo to initiate what became last Christmas a four-in-a-row winning sequence and which also contributed to her being named Footballer of the Year.

An anaesthetist at St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin, her retirement was announced on the county website on Monday morning.

“It’s been beyond a dream to have represented Dublin at all age groups for the last 17 years,” she said “in both successes and failures. Thank you to all the management teams I’ve had the honour of learning from and the teammates I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. I’m lucky that many of them I’m able to call great friends too.

“My very best wishes to the squad in coming seasons, no doubt they will continue to go from strength to strength!”

