Waterford confirm Liam Cahill as new hurling manager

The Waterford county board have confirmed their first outside hurling manager in over a decade with the appointment of Liam Cahill, the Tipperary native who won a senior All-Ireland with his county in 2001.

Since then Cahill has guided the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland success in 2016, and also the last All-Ireland Under-21 title in 2018, winning another in the form of the inaugural Under-20 All-Ireland this year.

Former county player and selector Peter Queally was originally understood to be their preferred choice, but was informed otherwise, and Cahill’s decision to step aside from his role in Tipperary last week further clearing the way for his appointment.

It’s been over a month since the county began their search for a replacement for manager Paraic Fanning, who stepped down after just one season in charge, taking Waterford to a league final, but failing to win a single championship match in the Munster round-robin.

Queally previously managed the Passage club to a Waterford hurling title in 2013, and was part of Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team as Waterford manager in 2008, the last time their appointed a manager from outside the county.