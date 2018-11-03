Mattie Kenny takes over as Dublin hurling manager on three-year term

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny has been named as the new Dublin hurling manager on a three-year term.

The Galway native takes over from Pat Gilroy, who stepped away from the post after just one year due to work commitments.

Kenny has enjoyed huge success with Cuala, securing a first All-Ireland title for a Dublin side in 2017 and going on to defend that title at Croke Park in 2018.

The Dalkey club’s bid to secure an historic three-in-a-row of hurling club titles was undone by southside neighbours Kilmacud Crokes at this year’s semi-final stage. Crokes subsequently lost the Leinster final to Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Kenny has previous intercounty experience as part of the Galway backroom team that reached the All-Ireland final in 2012 and lost out to Mícheál Donoghue for the post as manager of the Tribesmen in 2015.

Kenny’s management team will be confirmed at the next Dublin County Board County Committee meeting.