David Clifford on fire as Kerry blast past lacklustre Galway

Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-11

The Clifford brothers stole the show at Austin Stack Park as Kerry comfortably overcame Galway with 22 points to spare in their Allianz National League opener in Tralee on Saturday afternoon.

Showing no hangover from their shock defeat to Cork in last year’s championship, Kerry got the defence of their league title off to a flying start thanks to a one-sided 4-21 to 0-11 defeat of a lacklustre Tribesmen.

Grabbing 4-8 between them, Fossa brothers Paudie and David Clifford ran riot for Peter Keane’s side, showing that the Kingdom will be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

