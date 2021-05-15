David Clifford on fire as Kerry blast past lacklustre Galway

Kingdom made very light work of their opponents as the Clifford brothers ran riot

David Byrne at Austin Stack Park

Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates scoring his second goal with his brother Paudie Clifford during the Allianz League win over Galway. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates scoring his second goal with his brother Paudie Clifford during the Allianz League win over Galway. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-11

The Clifford brothers stole the show at Austin Stack Park as Kerry comfortably overcame Galway with 22 points to spare in their Allianz National League opener in Tralee on Saturday afternoon.

Showing no hangover from their shock defeat to Cork in last year’s championship, Kerry got the defence of their league title off to a flying start thanks to a one-sided 4-21 to 0-11 defeat of a lacklustre Tribesmen.

Grabbing 4-8 between them, Fossa brothers Paudie and David Clifford ran riot for Peter Keane’s side, showing that the Kingdom will be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

Full report to follow...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.