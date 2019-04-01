Doon stalwart Paddy English dies

Father of Richie English passed away hours after Limerick had won league title

Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie English with his father Paddy.

Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie English with his father Paddy.

 

The death has taken place after a long illness of Paddy English, father of Limerick All Star corner back Richie. A stalwart of the Doon club for many years, he passed away just hours after his son had helped the county to a first league title since 1997.

Limerick manager John Kiely, speaking to the Limerick Leader, paid tribute: “I was only talking to Richie about his dad on Sunday evening. He was an incredible man who endured a very difficult illness for many, many years. He was a great advocate for getting on with life and celebrating the successes in life.”

He is also survived by his wife Marian and daughter Lisa.

Reposing at White’s Funeral Home in Doon on Tuesday evening from 5.30 with removal at 8 to Doon church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Doon cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to MS Ireland.

