Dates for this summer’s Connacht Championship confirmed
Mayo travel to play New York in the provincial SFC opener on Sunday May 5th
Galway won the 2018 Connacht SFC, beating Roscommon in the final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Connacht Council has confirmed details for this year’s senior football championship.
It begins in New York on 5th May when Mayo travel to Gaelic Park and the final takes place on 16th June at 4.0pm.
Champions Galway open their defence also on 5th May with a trip to London.
CONNACHT SFC 2019
Quarter-finals
May 5th: New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 2.15, London v Galway, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 3.30; 12th May: Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 3.30.
Semi-finals
May 19th: Sligo v London/Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30; 25th May: New York/Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, Elvery’s MacHale Park/ Páirc Seán Mac Diarmuida, 7.0.
Final
June 16th: 4.0, venue to be announced.