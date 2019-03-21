Dates for this summer’s Connacht Championship confirmed

Connacht Council has confirmed details for this year’s senior football championship.

It begins in New York on 5th May when Mayo travel to Gaelic Park and the final takes place on 16th June at 4.0pm.

Champions Galway open their defence also on 5th May with a trip to London.

CONNACHT SFC 2019

Quarter-finals

May 5th: New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 2.15, London v Galway, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 3.30; 12th May: Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 3.30.

Semi-finals

May 19th: Sligo v London/Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30; 25th May: New York/Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim, Elvery’s MacHale Park/ Páirc Seán Mac Diarmuida, 7.0.

Final

June 16th: 4.0, venue to be announced.