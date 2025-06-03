Football championship: GAA confirms fixture details for final round-robin games

Breffni Park will host Armagh v Galway in Group Four on Saturday, June 14th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Galway’s future in this year’s All-Ireland SFC will be determined in Cavan after the GAA confirmed the Tribesmen’s final round-robin game against Armagh will take place at Breffni Park on Saturday, June 14th (throw-in 6.30pm).

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin will face Derry in Newry at the same time with both games to be shown live on GAA+.

The CCCC has staggered the final round of Sam Maguire group games – with groups two (4.15pm) and four (6.30pm) taking place on Saturday and groups one (4pm) and three (2pm) on Sunday.

Donegal’s clash with Mayo at Dr Hyde Park on the Sunday will be shown live on RTÉ, as will Monaghan’s fixture with Down at the Athletic Grounds.

Fixture details:

Saturday, June 14th

Group Two

Kerry v Meath, O’Connor Park, 4.15pm

Roscommon v Cork, O’Moore Park, 4.15pm (GAA+)

Group Four

Armagh v Galway, Breffni Park, 6.30pm (GAA+)

Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, 6.30pm (GAA+)

Sunday June 15th

Group One

Donegal v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm (RTÉ)

Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4pm

Group Three

Louth v Clare, O’Moore Park, 2pm

Monaghan v Down, Athletic Grounds, 2pm (RTÉ)