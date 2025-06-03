Galway’s future in this year’s All-Ireland SFC will be determined in Cavan after the GAA confirmed the Tribesmen’s final round-robin game against Armagh will take place at Breffni Park on Saturday, June 14th (throw-in 6.30pm).
Dessie Farrell’s Dublin will face Derry in Newry at the same time with both games to be shown live on GAA+.
The CCCC has staggered the final round of Sam Maguire group games – with groups two (4.15pm) and four (6.30pm) taking place on Saturday and groups one (4pm) and three (2pm) on Sunday.
Donegal’s clash with Mayo at Dr Hyde Park on the Sunday will be shown live on RTÉ, as will Monaghan’s fixture with Down at the Athletic Grounds.
Inside Gaelic Games: The weekly GAA newsletter from The Irish Times
Football championship: GAA confirms fixture details for final round-robin games
Munster final tactical analysis: Cork must be sharper with puckouts against Limerick
Conor McManus: Despite the late sucker punch, Derry look to have turned a corner and will fancy a crack at Dublin
Fixture details:
Saturday, June 14th
Group Two
Kerry v Meath, O’Connor Park, 4.15pm
Roscommon v Cork, O’Moore Park, 4.15pm (GAA+)
Group Four
Armagh v Galway, Breffni Park, 6.30pm (GAA+)
Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, 6.30pm (GAA+)
Sunday June 15th
Group One
Donegal v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm (RTÉ)
Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4pm
Group Three
Louth v Clare, O’Moore Park, 2pm
Monaghan v Down, Athletic Grounds, 2pm (RTÉ)