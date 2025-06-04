Rugby’s loss is hurling’s gain as Laois captain David Dooley plots Joe McDonagh Cup triumph

In another version of the story, Laois hurling captain David Dooley could have traded a Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park this Sunday to instead be playing in a United Rugby Championship decider with Leinster at the same venue in two weeks.

The 22-year-old versatile midfielder is also a talented rugby player and spent two years with the Leinster Rugby sub-academy where he lined out alongside the likes of Sam Prendergast and Paddy McCarthy.

Dooley played with Tullamore Rugby Club and also MU Barnhall, sporting experiences he believes have stood to him on a hurling field.

“There were some really good people involved in all the set-ups I was involved with,” he says. “So I try to add value, then, from what I learned in the rugby world to the Laois set-up.

“Small things, even like the professionalism involved in rugby. I would have been in and around lads who did that as their full-time jobs.

“The way they prepare for training, the way they prepare for games, the things they would have done outside of training is something I’ve probably tried to take from that mainly.

“The mental preparation, the video analysis, all that sort of thing, it’s really big within the rugby circles and I feel it can definitely be added to the GAA community too.”

Dooley is still in contact with some of his former rugby teammates and keeps an eye on their progress with club and country.

David Dooley during Leinster training in 2022. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I would have played with Sam Prendergast and it’s great to see him going really well,” says Dooley. “He’s probably the biggest star at the minute but there are plenty of lads who have Irish caps or who will earn Irish caps as well, I’m sure, in the next couple of years, who I would have been playing with.

“I’m still in touch with a lot of them and still friends with a lot of them, so I’m delighted for them all.”

When I was away from it, I did miss it a lot — David Dooley

Dooley predominately played at inside centre but when the offer of a full-time contract didn’t materialise from Leinster, the Rosenallis clubman picked up his hurl again and made his senior Laois debut last year.

“I always dreamed of playing professionally at something, so look, it didn’t work out in the end,” he says. “The fact I had Laois hurling and GAA in general to come back to was absolutely massive for me. It’s been absolutely brilliant. When I was away from it, I did miss it a lot.

“I would have still gone to all the Laois hurling matches and even club matches. I was probably still going into [club] trainings just to meet the lads.

“They’re the lads you grew up with and lads you grow together with. It was always a dream of mine to play for Laois. My father had played for Laois beforehand and it was something that was probably bred into me from a young age. It was special to come back and be involved again.”

Sunday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final against Kildare at Croke Park (1.45pm) is an opportunity for Laois to make amends for the disappointment of last season. The O’Moore County lost the final to Offaly last June.

Kildare have become the story of the competition this season though, progressing to Sunday’s final just one year after winning the Christy Ring Cup decider. The Lilywhites beat Laois in the group stages of the Joe McDonagh Cup last month, running out 11-point victors in Portlaoise.

“They were very well worth the win, they’re a great side,” adds Dooley. “They’re athletic, physical and can all hurl extremely well. We’ll definitely have our work cut out this weekend.

“They only came up from the Christy Ring last year, which was huge for them. To put in the performances and be able to hurl as well as they are, it’s incredible to see. They’re an incredible side.”