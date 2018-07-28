All-Ireland MFC round-up: Kerry on course for five-in-a-row

Five-in-a-row seeking Kerry were always in control as they emerged nine-point winners over Roscommon in the All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, winning 2-16 to 2-7.

Kerry laid the foundations for victory in the opening half as they led 2-10 to 0-4 at the break, a lead inspired by the impressive Paul Walsh upfront. The Kingdom struck for a crucial goal from Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaíoch following a Paul Walsh tap down in the 13th minute. Walsh also played a part in Kerry’s second goal. His pass sent Dylan Geaney racing through and his cross was punched to the net by Killian Falvey in the 27th minute.

However Roscommon had shown in the Connacht final against Galway they are not a side who throw in the towel, and they displayed this never say die spirit again as Charlie Carthy finished off a fine team move to get a 38th minute goal.

They got a second goal six minutes later when Shane Cunnane rose highest in the Kerry danger area before setting up Fergus Lennon, who blasted the ball past Marc Kelliher and reduced the gap to seven points.

However, this was as close as the Connacht side got in the closing stages as D’Arcy and Walsh got late scores to ensure Kerry will face Monaghan in the semi finals.

Monaghan beat Kildare 2-11 to 0-8 and the Lilywhites can have few complaints as they were sloppy throughout and never looked like beating the Ulster champions.

Both sides employed sweepers so scores were at a premium, with Monaghan leading 1-5 to 0-5 at half time - Aaron Mulligan’s goal the difference.

Derry lost out to Meath in Saturday’s other quarter-final on a 1-15 to 1-10 scoreline. Meath actually led by ten points at one stage but Derry fought back to close the gap to a point. Darragh Swaine and Luke Mitchell did the damage up front while the midfielders Reilly and McBride dominated for long periods.

Derry responded with points from Conor McGuckian and Enda Downey but it was the ten minute period before half time when Meath went on a 1-5 to 0-1 run, with Luke Mitchell getting the goal, that made all the difference.

Derry will now play the winners of the Galway or Clare who play on Sunday.