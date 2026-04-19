Live GAA updates: Cork go to Thurles to begin All-Ireland redemption

Sunday fixtures

Munster SHC: Clare v Waterford (2pm), Tipperary v Cork (4pm)

Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Meath v Westmeath (2pm), Louth v Wexford (2.30pm), Wicklow v Dublin (3pm), Kildare v Laois (3.45pm)

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan v Cavan (3pm)

Joe McDonagh Cup: London v Westmeath (1pm)

Christy Ring Cup: Wicklow v Derry (12.30pm), Kerry v Donegal (1pm)

Nicky Rackard Cup: Mayo v Tyrone (1.30pm)

Lory Meagher Cup: Lancashire v Leitrim (12pm), Monaghan v Cavan (1pm), Warwickshire v Longford (2pm)

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Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Sunday’s Championship action. Munster hurling returns today, beginning a glorious few weeks culminating in the provincial final. The big fixture today sees a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland final, as Tipperary begin their defence of Liam McCarthy at home against Cork (4pm). Before that, Clare and Waterford clash (2pm), with both sides needing a strong start, having failed to advance from the round robin last year.

Elsewhere, there’s five provincial quarter-finals in football, as the Leinster and Ulster campaigns continue this afternoon. The pick of those ties is probably the renewal of a rivalry between Cavan and Monaghan (3pm). Despite Monaghan looking stronger on paper, the two provincial clashes between these sides in the 2020s have produced two Cavan wins.

After 14 titles in a row, it was Louth who eventually broke the Dublin dominance and won the Leinster football crown in 2025. With Meath dumping out the ‘Boys in Blue’, Louth flew somewhat under the radar before upsetting the Royals last summer, but they won’t be afforded that advantage again. After a strong end to their league campaign, Gordon Manning looks at whether the ‘Wee County’ will be able to maintain its spot at the top of the province.

[Louth went under the radar to win Leinster in 2025. Now they have a target on their back]

Dublin start their 2026 campaign in Aughrim against Wicklow today. They’ll be without manager Ger Brennan, after his 12-week suspension was upheld earlier this week. After relegation from Division 1, Darragh Ó Sé is not the only person foreseeing a difficult championship for the Dubs. Earlier this week, he wrote that even regaining their provincial crown might be a stretch for their current panel.

[Darragh Ó Sé: Dublin for Sam? They’ll be doing well to win Leinster]

Where else to start with at the start of the hurling championship but with power rankings? Our experts, Seán Moran, Gordon Manning, Malachy Clerkin and Denis Walsh have done their best at the impossible - ranking everyone in the championship. Find out who they’re ‘writing off’ (i.e. , not ranking at number one) below.

[All-Ireland hurling championship power rankings: Where is your county in the pecking order?]