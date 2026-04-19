Gaelic Games

Kildare record hard-fought win over Laois to move into Leinster last four

Championship debutants Eoin Cully and Ben Loakman were central to Kildare’s success

Kildare’s Tommy Gill and Patrick O’Sullivan of Laois. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho
Kildare’s Tommy Gill and Patrick O’Sullivan of Laois. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho
Ger McNally
Sun Apr 19 2026 - 19:043 MIN READ
Leinster SFC quarter-final: Kildare 2-20 (2-1-18) Laois 2-15 (2-1-13)

Kildare shrugged off the disappointment of relegation from Division Two to record a hard‑fought Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final victory over near neighbours Laois in Newbridge and move into the last four.

Championship debutants Eoin Cully and Ben Loakman were central to Kildare’s success, the pair combining for 1‑7 over an entertaining hour, although Loakman was unlucky to see a first‑half penalty rebound off the crossbar.

Buoyed by their opening‑round win over Offaly, Laois started brightly in their first championship meeting with Kildare in Newbridge since 1984. Early points from Evan O’Carroll and Daragh Galvin edged them 0‑2 to 0‑1 ahead before Kildare began to settle.

Darragh Kirwan struck either side of a Tommy Gill score to push the hosts 0‑5 to 0‑3 in front, but the momentum swung again approaching the final quarter of the half. Paul Kingston converted a point before capitalising on a loose kickout, racing through to fire a goal past the Kildare goalkeeper. Kingston added another point soon after to give Laois a 1‑5 to 0‑5 advantage.

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Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan celebrates scoring a goal. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho
Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan celebrates scoring a goal. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

Cully and Darragh Swords responded as Kildare briefly regained control, but Laois hit back when Galvin palmed home in the 26th minute after his initial effort had been saved. Kildare replied almost immediately with a goal of their own. Brian McLoughlin released Cully, whose effort struck the underside of the bar, allowing Loakman to apply the finishing touch and level matters at 1‑8 to 2‑5.

Kirwan landed a two‑pointer to edge Kildare back in front, though further scores from O’Carroll and Kingston meant the sides were tied once more entering a dramatic final minute of the half. A penalty, awarded for a foul on Swords, saw Loakman strike the crossbar and a subsequent scuffle resulted in yellow cards after the interval.

Kildare took firm control after the restart, firing over the opening five points of the second half. Substitute Ben McCormack made a significant impact, finishing with four points, while Kirwan sealed the outcome with a 63rd‑minute goal.

Although Laois reduced the deficit late on, Brendan Gibbons produced a vital goal-line block to prevent a nervy finish as Kildare advanced to a last‑four clash against Westmeath in Tullamore on Sunday, May 3rd.

Kildare: C. Burke; B Byrne, M Dempsley, R Burke; J. McGrath, E Lawlor, T Gill (0-0-2); B McLoughlin, B Gibbons; D Ryan, D Swords (0-0-2), C Bolton; B Loakman (1-2, 1f), D Kirwan (1-1-2), E Cully (0-0-5). Subs: C Moran for Lawlor (29–32 mins, b/s), K Feely 0-1 for Ryan (h/t), B McCormack (0-0-4) for Loakman (50), C Moran for McLoughlin (56), N Flynn for Bolton (65), J Harris for McGrath (68).

Laois: K Roche (0-1-1, 1tpf, 1 ’45); J Lacey, T Collins, A Mohan; B Byrne, A. McEvoy, P O’Sullivan (0-0-1); C Burke, C Heffernan; K Swayne (0-0-1), R Coffey (0-0-1), R Tyrrell, P Kingston (1-0-3, 1f), D Galvin (1-0-2), E O’Carroll (0-0-3). Subs: B Dempsey for Lacey (30); P Kirwan for McEvoy (h/t); R Murphy for Byrne (49); C Nolan (0-0-1) for Tyrrell (65); D Brennan for Coffey (68).

Referee: C Lane

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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