Dublin manager Ger Brennan fails to overturn 12-week suspension

Ger Brennan has failed to overturn his 12-week suspension after a lengthy meeting of the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) on Saturday morning.

The Dublin manager will miss Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wicklow and will remain suspended for the duration of the provincial campaign and two All-Ireland series fixtures.

Dean Rock is to deputise for Brennan during the period of his suspension.

Brennan was handed a 12-week suspension following a physical altercation with Galway strength & conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn during Dublin’s league clash against the Tribesmen at Pearse Stadium last month.

He had taken his case through the GAA’s disciplinary system with unsuccessful challenges to both the Central Hearings Committee and Central Appeals Committee.

Saturday’s meeting of the DRA was the last available avenue of appeal for Brennan.

Dublin GAA stated: “Dublin GAA can confirm that after a DRA hearing this morning, that lasted over five hours, the case brought by our bainisteoir Ger Brennan was unsuccessful.

“Dublin GAA would like to thank the DRA secretary and the members of DRA panel together with the various Croke Park disciplinary committee representatives, who provided the opportunity for a full hearing at short notice this morning.

“While we are disappointed at the outcome of the case, we will await the written judgement with interest and give due examination and consideration to changes required to improve the fairness and proportionality of our disciplinary system, within our association.

“Ger Brennan did at all times accept that he should receive some sanction for the incident, however the weight of the penalty imposed on a volunteer member is an unduly heavy burden.

“Dean Rock will continue to deputise for Ger Brennan in the interim. We shall make no further comment at this time but, Ger Brennan, the management team and our entire senior football squad has our continued support, as we commence our championship campaign tomorrow.”