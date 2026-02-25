Offaly’s Cormac Egan is right behind pushing All-Ireland final out to August

Offaly’s Cormac Egan celebrates after scoring a goal against Kildare in last year's National Football League Division Three final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Offaly’s Cormac Egan would like to see the All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals moved to a later date.

A Central Council motion will go before GAA Congress on Saturday seeking for the finals to be played on or before the 32nd Sunday of the year – essentially extending the intercounty season by playing the football decider in August.

In recent weeks there appears to have been a groundswell of opinion against the move and there is now a distinct possibility the motion will struggle to succeed.

However, Egan feels there is merit in extending the intercounty season.

“I don’t like the All-Irelands in July, I just think it feels a bit weird, it feels like it’s over before it’s even nearly getting going,” says the Offaly footballer.

“But then as a club player, I play hurling as well with the club, it probably does give us a small bit more time to maybe get in a bye week or something like that.

“But I think an All-Ireland final should be in August or September time. I think it probably should be pushed back.”

Egan, an All-Ireland under-20 football championship winner in 2021, believes changes to the formats, with cuts to round-robin games, might help ease the congested nature of the championships.

“I think the Tailteann Cup this year has gone to a bit more knock-out, the All-Ireland is the same,” says the Tullamore man.

“So, look, I think that’s for the better. These kind of group games, maybe in the Tailteann Cup last year, were kind of a little bit dragged out.

“I think if you push the All-Ireland back it would just add a bit more excitement. Last year anyway I thought it was over before it got going.”

Several prominent dual counties – including Cork and Galway – are set to vote against the motion, while 2024 All-Ireland club champions Glen have issued a strong statement calling on delegates to reject the motion.

The Derry club stated: “A growing number of counties have already signalled their intention to oppose the motion, reflecting widespread concern at club level.

“While change may at times be necessary, we believe this proposal risks undermining the split season, a structure that has brought greater certainty and fairness to clubs and players alike.

“Before making such a significant adjustment, we must ask whether all aspects of the calendar have been fully considered, including the provincial club championships and the wider intercounty season.

“CLG Watty Graham are calling on Congress to pause and properly assess whether there is genuine appetite for this change, and if so, whether this is the right approach. Many clubs have made their position clear, directing their county board delegates to vote against.

“CLG Watty Graham are urging all delegates who attend Congress to vote against the motion.

