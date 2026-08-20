Cork camogie’s Sorcha McCartan: ‘I definitely have no plans to go away’

Sorcha McCartan in action for Cork against Galway in the All-Ireland camogie final earlier this month. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

That’s five All-Ireland senior camogie finals now, and three wins, for Sorcha McCartan since she packed her bags and swapped her native Down for Cork.

She gave her best performance in a final yet when Cork brought a simmering game to boiling point with a powerful second-half performance against Galway earlier this month.

Four points from play, and each of them a peach, despite operating with a broken finger suffered in the semi-final win over Tipperary, was enough to secure not just the player of the match award but the PwC GPA player of the month award for August too.

Mobility and athleticism were always McCartan’s calling cards but she looks an even more powerful and influential performer now, perhaps down to a block of “very intense, very extreme” training between Cork’s early exit from the Munster championship and the beginning of the All-Ireland series.

The thing is, McCartan wasn’t actually meant to feature this year. The plan last January, after coming away empty-handed with St Finbarr’s following two All-Ireland club final ties against Athenry, was to take some time out. Partly to indulge her wanderlust – a few friends were heading away – but partly also because she simply didn’t have the appetite to go hard at it again at that stage.

[ Crowds line the streets of Cork to welcome All-Ireland camogie champions homeOpens in new window ]

“When the club season finished, and after the club final went to a replay, I think, for myself anyways, I find it very hard to get myself going and to kind of find that drive to keep going,” said McCartan. “So it definitely took a bit longer to make my decision. But look, once I kind of decided I was staying in Cork, there was no way that I wasn’t going to play.”

Cork manager Ger Manley was on the case at the time too, making it clear that McCartan was not just wanted, but needed. Still, it was a slog for a while. Cork didn’t pull up any trees in the National League and appeared to be struggling – particularly after the provincial loss to Tipperary – without a cohort of senior players who’d stepped away.

Sorcha McCartan with her PwC GPA Player of the Month award for August on Thursday. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“I think that’s when we were like, ‘It’s sink or swim time now, really’,” said McCartan.

Around that time, Gemma O’Connor in the Cork management team poked the bear and asked the players if the Cork empire had fallen? The response was a 0-18 to 1-8 win over Galway in the opening round of the All-Ireland series, the start of a summer of fun.

The good news for Cork supporters is that, having strongly considered sitting out 2026, McCartan has no plans to do so in 2027.

[ Camogie stars rise to the All-Ireland occasion – both players and punditsOpens in new window ]

“I definitely have no plans to go away,” she said. “I think sometimes a bit of perspective kicks in as well. I don’t know how much I’d love to be travelling and to be seeing what’s happening back at home. If I was travelling now and I’d seen the girls win the All-Ireland, I’d feel like I’d missed out on something. I think there’s plenty of years for travelling. I’ve changed my perspective a bit, for now anyway, so I’ll definitely be sticking around.”

McCartan was locked in a deep embrace by her parents after full-time at Croke Park. Her father, Greg, is a Down football great, a two-time All-Ireland winner and an All Star in 1994. That his only daughter is a Cork camogie great must give him a real kick.

Biomedical engineering studies and a work placement took her to Cork initially, in 2021. She completed the course but presents herself as a barista these days.

“It’s a grand auld gig, seven-to-two every day,” explained McCartan. “It suits with training and stuff.”

Her best life for sure.

Roscommon’s Saoirse Wynne was awarded PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month after helping her county to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Football title