Two late Shane McGuigan points give Derry valuable win over rivals Tyrone

NFL Division Two: Derry 1-15 Tyrone 1-12

Two late Shane McGuigan points ensured victory for Derry against Tyrone on Saturday evening, earning Ciaran Meenagh’s men their first valuable win of the national league.

A disappointing defeat away to Meath and a draw at home to Kildare conspired to focus minds as the Sperrin rivals arrived at Celtic Park thirsting for a first season-reviving win. And it would be the hosts who left with the local bragging rights and, more importantly, two crucial league points.

The Oakleafers made two changes to the side defeated at Croke Park with Lachlan Murray coming in for Niall Loughlin and Matthew Downey starting for Niall Toner.

Visitors Tyrone also made a couple of late changes to the programme team with Aodhan Donaghy starting for Joe Oguz and sharpshooters Eoin McElholm and Darragh Canavan getting the nod over Ciaran Bogue and Cathal Donaghy.

Two goals at the end of a tightly contested first half, one for each side, handed the O’Neill County a 1-8 to 1-7 lead at the break. Derry led for most of the opening half which fizzed with pace and intensity, with points from Conor Doherty, Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey shooting them to an early 0-3 to 0-1 advantage.

Tyrone, however, held a tight grip of their opponents with three frees from Ethan Jordan on top of Mattie Donnelly and Ben Cullen points to pull the sides level at 0-5 apiece after 20 minutes of end-to-end football.

A mighty Conor O’Neill two pointer and Darragh Canavan’s first of the night snatched the lead for Tyrone who skipped ahead 0-8 to 0-6.

Conor Doherty, producing an outstanding display of midfield catching, set up the first goal of the game when Conor Glass buried a 28th-minute goal to the back of Niall Morgan’s net.

Tyrone’s reply was both swift and emphatic when quick thinking from free-taker Jordan produced a fine Ciaran Daly goal in the 33rd minute to hand the visitors the closest of leads at the interval.

Derry were much the better side throughout the second half. Shane McGuigan’s frees kept the scoreboard ticking over at regular intervals to pull the sides level at 1-10 each.

Eoin McElholm edged Tyrone ahead once more before an almighty two pointer from Brendan Rogers returned the Oakleaf lead.

Controlling most of the midfield traffic and much slicker in attack, Derry cruised to the finish line through points from Conor McAteer and a late brace from McGuigan.

Derry: S McGuckin, D Baker, P McGrogan, C McCluskey, C Doherty (0-0-2), R Forbes, G McKinless, C Glass (1-0-1), B Rogers (0-1-1), E Doherty, M Downey (0-0-1), P Cassidy, L Murray (0-0-2), S McGuigan (0-0-4), N Loughlin (0-0-1)

Subs: N Toner for M Downey (47), C McAteer (0-0-1) for N Loughlin (58), S Young for L Murray (62), J Doherty for P Cassidy (67).

Tyrone: N Morgan, C Quinn, A Clarke, J Clarke, B Cullen (0-0-1), M McKernan (0-0-2), R Cassidy, B Kennedy, C O’Neill (0-1-0), D Canavan (0-0-1), C Kilpatrick, C Daly (1-0-0), E McElholm (0-0-1), M Donnelly (0-0-1), E Jordan (0-0-4, 4f)

Subs: P Teague for B Kennedy (53), M Og McGleenan for C O’Neill (56), L McGarrity for E Jordan (60), F Burns for M McKernan (62)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)