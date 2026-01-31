Dramatic finish as Galway overcome Armagh in topsy turvy contest

NFL Division One: Armagh 0-20 Galway 3-12

Galway got off the mark in the NFL after a dramatic finish against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds. In a repeat of the 2024 All-Ireland final, this time it was Galway who got over the line against an Armagh team who were unable to build on their impressive opening-round win over Monaghan, despite having created more than enough chances.

Rob Finnerty finished with 1-6 for Galway, who brought the likes of Cillian McDaid, Matthew Tierney and Shane Walsh off the bench to great effect, with their subs contributing 1-4. Armagh were on top for most of the first half, yet ended up trailing after conceding two goals. Despite the hosts really getting to grips with the midfield battle in a topsy-turvy second half, they were left to rue a last-gasp free that was brought forward, gifting Finnerty the opportunity to win it for Galway.

Ross McQuillan, Conor Turbitt and Oisín Conaty were among the early scorers for Armagh, but Finnerty released Kieran Molloy to hit the net for Galway against the run of play. Oisín O’Neill landed a couple of fine scores as Armagh regained control midway through the half, with further efforts from Jarly Óg Burns, Cian McConville and McQuillan making it 0-10 to 1-3 just short of the half-hour mark, which could have been more but for Jack Glynn making a brilliant block to deny Turbitt a certain goal.

Conor Turbitt of Armagh with a shot at goal. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Galway finished the first half with a flourish, however, as a breach of the “four-back” rule handed them a free that saw Finnerty go for a two-pointer. The full forward got more than he bargained for, as it ended up nestled in the net, as Fionn McDonagh did enough to put Blaine Hughes off. Points from Finnerty and Cillian McDaid sent Galway in at the break leading by the minimum (2-5 to 0-10) and that was how it remained for a scrappy first 10 minutes of the second half, until Conaty and Burns got Armagh moving again.

Finnerty kicked three stylish points from play as Galway wrestled back the momentum, with Shane Walsh also opening his account, but the pendulum swung again with just over 10 minutes left. A breach by the visitors allowed O’Neill to swing over the only two-pointer of the night. Tiernan Kelly and sub Jason Duffy added Armagh’s fifth and sixth fisted points to move them three clear, but Finnerty turned provider for Matthew Tierney to drill past Hughes, who had earlier made fine saves to deny both Finnerty and McDaid.

Conaty went close to hitting the net at the other end after a trademark run, before another O’Neill free tied it up late on. Galway had won just three out of 12 of their own kickouts in the second half at this stage, with Andrew Murnin proving influential in the midfield battle, but they got their hands on vital possession from the last play and after Armagh tried to stop a solo and go, Barry Cassidy moved the ball forward, leaving Finnerty with the simple task of tapping over the winner from 20 metres.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Joe McElroy, Gareth Murphy, Peter McGrane; Ross McQuillan (0-0-3), Tiernan Kelly (0-0-1), Jarly Óg Burns (0-0-3); Callum O’Neill, Andrew Murnin; Fergal O’Brien (0-0-1), Conor Turbitt (0-0-1), Greg McCabe; Cian McConville (0-0-2, 1f), Oisín O’Neill (0-1-4, 1 2pf, 1f), Oisín Conaty (0-0-2).

Subs: Tomás McCormack for McElroy (33); Jason Duffy (0-0-1) for Turbitt (59); Ethan Rafferty for O’Brien (65).

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Finnian Ó Laoi (0-0-1), Dylan McHugh, Kieran Molloy (1-0-0); Seán Kelly, Mattias Barrett; Liam Silke, Ciarán Mulhern, Daniel O’Flaherty; Fionn McDonagh (0-0-1), Rob Finnerty (1-0-6, 3f), Oisín McDonagh.

Subs: Cillian McDaid (0-0-1) for Molloy, Matthew Tierney (1-0-0) for O’Flaherty (both 28); Shay McGlinchey (0-0-1) for Barrett (H-T); Shane Walsh (0-0-1) for Mulhern (46); Brian Cogger for Ó Laoi (57); Shane McGrath (0-0-1) for F McDonagh (59).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).