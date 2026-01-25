Tomás Kennedy breaks Roscommon hearts with last-gasp winning point for Kerry

Kerry's Tomás Kennedy celebrates at the final whistle with teammate David Clifford (right) after his late point secured victory against Roscommon at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

NFL Division One: Kerry 2-18 Roscommon 1-20

David Clifford scored 1-8 for Kerry but 19-year-old Tomás Kennedy was the Kingdom hero after his late point secured a scarcely-deserved win against a resilient Roscommon side in Killarney.

Having overcome a six-point deficit in the first half and then wiping out a seven-point Kerry lead in the second half, Roscommon were only seconds away from earning a rare point in the Kingdom before Kennedy’s late intervention.

A draw looked almost certain – and neither team would have bemoaned that outcome – when Kerry were awarded a free out on the sideline with five seconds left. Seán O’Shea took a punt by sending the ball into the mixer, where Kennedy pulled it down and punched it over the bar as the hooter sounded.

It was drama to the very last play, but Kerry will know their luck was in here.

The All-Ireland champions will analyse how they let big leads evaporate before and after the break, even if they ultimately got the job done. For promoted Roscommon, when the disappointment of defeat passes, they will point to many positives from a compelling contest.

Clifford took just 10 seconds to open his and Kerry’s account. By the sixth minute, it was 0-2 apiece in a lively opening. Kerry then found their rhythm, with six unanswered points from Clifford (two), Kennedy (two), Micheál Burns and Tadhg Morley. Roscommon, who were missing their entire St Brigid’s contingent, struggled to settle into the game.

But then it was like someone flicked a switch. Daire Cregg and Eoin Colleran hit important scores before Diarmuid Murtagh bundled the ball over the goal line in the 27th minute. Cregg’s point that followed had it all square, 1-5 to 0-8, after 31 minutes.

Kerry had gone 16 minutes without a score but the drought ended when Kennedy pulled down Tony Brosnan’s underhit two-point effort to fashion a goal from a tight angle. The home side took a 1-9 to 1-6 lead into the interval.

Kerry's Dylan Casey is tackled by Paul Carey of Roscommon during Sunday's Division One match at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

It was still a three-point game – 1-12 to 1-9 – after 47 minutes when Brosnan was fouled for a penalty and Clifford did the rest from the spot. Seán O’Shea’s converted mark then put Kerry seven ahead.

Roscommon refused to throw in the towel. Cregg came up with six points, Murtagh converted a free and substitute Jack Duggan scored two excellent points as the Rossies went in front, 1-18 to 2-14.

Clifford and Murtagh traded two-point scores, but just as a draw looked inevitable, Kerry had one last play and Kennedy came up with the goods.

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Evan Looney, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Armin Heinrich (0-0-1), Mike Breen, Tadhg Morley (0-0-1); Seán O’Brien, Liam Smith; Joe O’Connor (0-0-1), Seán O’Shea (0-0-1, m), Micheál Burns (0-0-2); David Clifford (1-1-6, 1-0 pen, 1f, 1m), Tomás Kennedy (1-0-3, 1m), Tony Brosnan (0-0-1).

Subs: David Roche for T Morley (temp, 21-23 mins); Cillian Trant for L Smith (49); Killian Spillane for T Brosnan (57); Ruairí Murphy for M Burns (61); Donagh O’Sullivan for S O’Brien (67); Eddie Healy for T Morley (69).

ROSCOMMON: Aaron Brady; Patrick Gavin, Caelim Keogh, Eoin McCormack; Eoin Ward, Ronan Daly, Senan Lambe; Keith Doyle (0-0-1), Conor Ryan; Dylan Ruane, Enda Smith (0-0-1), Darragh Heneghan; Diarmuid Murtagh (1-2-2, 1 tpf, 1f), Daire Cregg (0-1-7, 3f), Eoin Colleran (0-0-1).

Subs: Jack Tumulty for E Colleran (47 mins); Paul Carey for D Ruane (55); Jack Duggan (0-0-2) for K Doyle (57); Ciarán Lennon for Smith (61); Richard Hughes for D Heneghan (64).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).