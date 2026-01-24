Meath make strong opening statement with victory over Derry at Croke Park

Derry's Conor McAteer is challenged by Adam O'Neill of Meath during the game at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

NFL Division Two: Meath 0-19 Derry 1-13

Meath got off to a perfect start in their bid to get back to top-tier football following this victory over one of their main promotion rivals at Croke Park on Saturday.

Eleven successive points either side of half-time proved central to the win as Meath turned a five-point deficit into a six-point lead by the early stages of the second half.

Derry reduced the deficit to the minimum on two different occasions in the second period but crucially they were unable to gain parity despite enjoying the greater share of possession.

Playing into a stiff wind Derry dominated for long spells in the opening half and were full value for their 1-5 to 0-3 lead after 22 minutes, even permitting for a howler from Meath goalkeeper Seán Brennan who allowed an effort from Paul Cassidy hop off his chest to the net on 16 minutes.

Mathew Costello kick-started the Meath revival with a two-pointer free and goalkeeper Brennan made amends for that earlier blunder with a similar score. Jack Flynn also raised an orange flag as Robbie Brennan’s side led 0-11 to 1-5 at half-time.

A brilliant two-pointer from Jordan Morris and a 45 converted by Flynn stretched the lead by the 41st minute. Two-pointers from Shane McGuigan (free) and Cassidy got Derry back into contention but Flynn then converted a two-pointer free to give Meath breathing space.

Brennan tipped a goal-bound effort from McGuigan over the crossbar while Cassidy also pointed to bring it back to the minimum. However, Flynn again came to his side’s rescue with a point and James Conlon added another as Meath held out in a tight finish.

MEATH: S Brennan (0-1-0, tpf); S Lavin, S Rafferty, B O’Halloran; D Keogan, S Coffey, C Caulfield (0-0-1); B Menton (0-0-1), J Flynn (0-2-3, tpf, 45); C Duke, A O’Neill, R Kinsella; J Morris (0-1-0), M Costello (0-1-1, tpf, f), E Frayne (0-0-2).

Subs: C McBride for Duke (49 mins); J Conlon (0-0-1) for O’Neill (52); J O’Connor for Frayne (60); J Scully for Kinsella (65); R Ryan for O’Halloran (67).

DERRY: S McGuckin; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, D Baker; C Doherty, G McKinless (0-0-1), C McAteer; C Glass, B Rogers; E Doherty (0-0-1), N Toner, P Cassidy (1-1-1); R Forbes, S McGuigan (0-1-5, 1f), N Loughlin.

Subs: M Downey (0-0-1) for McAteer (43 mins); S Downey for Toner (54); P McGurk for Loughlin (60); S Kearney for Baker (64); S Young for Cassidy (69).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).