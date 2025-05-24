GAA live updates: Donegal face Tyrone after wins for Armagh, Monaghan and Meath

All-Ireland SFC Round 1

Meath 1-13 Cork 0-12 (FT)

Louth 4-8 Monaghan 1-23 (FT)

Armagh 2-21 Derry 2-17 (FT)

Donegal 0-12 Tyrone 2-10 (49 mins)

47 mins: Tyrone look that bit slicker. McCurry is starting to enjoy himself, kinking inside two tackle to split the posts. Tyrone are four up now. Feels like a hefty enough lead in a game like this. Donegal spring Peadar Mogan from the bench and he goes straight onto McCurry. Tyrone 2-10 Donegal 0-12

45 mins: Steady going from Tyrone. McCurry slots a free and they’re three ahead. Ryan McHugh tries a two-pointer to bring Donegal back into it but that’s another wide. No need for Jim McGuinness’s side to panic here but they’re not playing well. Tyrone 2-9 Donegal 0-12

43 mins: The shooting is actually pretty shocking on both sides here. Gallen fists across goal, Shane O’Donnell sprays one wide on the left. And Tyrone aren’t much better - Ciarán Daly has hoiked one wide on the right as well. One score from six shots since half-time. Hang on - make that two from seven. Ben McDonnell clips a nice one after stepping inside the D for Tyrone. Tyrone 2-8 Donegal 0-12

39 mins: But that’s better from Ciarán Thompson, a swing of that stylish left foot and the gap is back to a point. Tyrone 2-7 Donegal 0-12

37 mins: Donegal’s shooting woes continue. Gallen misses again, this time from the edge of the arc. They have definitely had the chances.

That was a very long half-time but the two teams are back. Eoin McHugh is on for Dara Ó Baoill. Peter Teague is still on in stead of Padraig Hampsey, who got hurt at the end of the first half.

And Armagh survived a late wobble to overcome Derry in the end...

Louth’s Leinster final honeymoon came to an abrupt end earlier when Monaghan beat them in Newbridge. Our man Ian O’Riordan was in the house.

HALF-TIME: Tyrone 2-7 Donegal 0-11. Langan finishes the half with a smart point after an outrageous dummy. Tyrone will be delighted to get in with a two-point lead. Their match-ups have worked a treat - none of the Donegal starting forwards have scored from play. Big second half to come.

34 mins: That will drive Jim McGuinness mad. Odhran McFadden Ferry, just in off the bench, immediately fouls Mark Bradley just outside the two-point arc. McCurry punishes them to the full. Not alone that, but Tyrone dirupt the kick-out as well and Kieran McGeary takes full advantage to put them three up out of nowhere. Tyrone 2-7 Donegal 0-10

30 mins: Donegal are staying in this through dead balls - Murphy lands another monstrous two-point free from 48 metres. What a man. Donegal 0-10 Tyrone 2-4

27 mins: Ciaran Thompson curls in a free from the left - he’s obviously their dead-ball option from that side with McBrearty not playing. Tyrone 2-4 Donegal 0-8

25 mins: Darren McCurry had a bad miss from a two-point free a while ago but he makes amends here, latching onto a Seanie O’Donnell thrust to score off his left on the loop. Tyrone 2-4 Donegal 0-7

23 mins: That’s a huge free from Michael Murphy - from 48 metres it sails over the bar with distance to spare. That’s a two-pointer and Donegal are within touching distance again. Tyrone 2-3 Donegal 0-7

18 mins: Donegal’s big men are stepping up. Michael Murphy lands a 45, Ryan McHugh winkles out a fine score. Bradley is buzzing in attack for Tyrone though and he whips a left-footed point. Good game now. Tyrone 2-3 Donegal 0-5

14 mins: Another GOAL for Tyrone! And it’s Seánie O’Donnell again, who runs in on the blindside and buries his finish past Mulreany in the Donegal goal. The home side have been very sloppy with their shooting - Dara Ó Baoill and Oisin Gallen have missed handy chances. Super start from Tyrone. Tyrone 2-2 Donegal 0-3

13 mins: Darragh Canavan pops a free after a nice incision by Mark Bradley is pulled back. Tyrone two up now. Donegal 0-3 Tyrone 1-2

9 mins: McKernan connects with a more full-blooded boot this time and Tyrone nip ahead. Great score. Donegal 0-3 Tyrone 1-1

8 mins: GOAL for Tyrone! Out of nothing, that’s a killer goal for Donegal to concede. Michael McKernan was going for the point but it dropped short and when nobody claimed it, Seanie O’Donnell slapped it to the net. Donegal reply immediately with a point from Langan. Good response. Donegal 0-3 Tyrone 1-0

5 mins: SAVE! Brilliant back-door cut there from Ciarán Thompson who feeds Michael Langan. But that’s a fantastic save from Morgan, who tips it over for a point. Donegal 0-2 Tyrone 0-0

Long break here - Tyrone midfielder Brian Kennedy got a heavy blow under a kick-out there. Ben McDonnell comes on.

3 mins: First blood to Donegal - Niall Morgan’s kick-out to Cormac Quinn doesn’t clear the arc and Michael Murphy ices the free. Donegal 0-1 Tyrone 0-0

Underway in Ballybofey. That’s surely a country song.

Four changes for Tyrone, three for Donegal. They look more serious for Donegal as Shaun Patton, Patrick McBrearty and Peadar Mogan all drop out.

Donegal: Gavin Mulreany; Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Ciarán Moore; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Dáire Ó Baoill, Ciarán Thompson, Shane O’Donnell; Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy, Oisín Gallen

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Cormac Quinn, Pádraig Hampsey, Niall Devlin; Michael McKernan, Rory Brennan, Kieran McGeary; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; ASeanie O’Donnell, Mattie Donnelly, Ciarán Daly; Darren McCurry, Mark Bradley, Darragh Canavan

The final match of the day is in Ballybofey, where Donegal host Tyrone. Throw-in has been delayed by 15 minutes so we’ll be underway at 7.15.

FULL-TIME: Armagh 2-21 Derry 2-17. Well that was way more interesting that it should have been. Armagh were cruising to a win with 10 minutes to go but Derry very nearly chased them down. A win is a win, in fairness to the All-ireland champions, even if they fell asleep towards the end. Getting Rian O’Neill back is an obvious plus. For Derry, maybe that closing 10 minutes is a springboard to better things?

74 mins: Oh, that was a chance! McGuigan tries for another two-pointer but it’s just wide. Conor Glass has a go for one of his own soon after and it goes wide as well. Derry are pushing and pushing and if they were a bit calmer, they could have Armagh in trouble! Brendan Rodgers goes through and it’s another save by Rafferty! This is mad stuff. Armagh 2-21 Derry 2-17

72 mins: And there’s a two-pointer for Derry - Shane McGuigan converts a two-point free for a 4v3 breach by Armagh. That’s so sloppy from Kieran McGeeney’s side. Armagh 2-21 Derry 2-17

70 mins: Save! Ethan Rafferty had to get down to stop Tommy Rodgers slamming home another goal! This is nervier than it should be for Armagh. Joe McElroy fists a point top settle them but they’re making much heavier weather of this than they need to. Armagh 2-21 Derry 2-15

68 mins: That’s exceptional from Paul Cassidy, who retreats outside the arc and kicks a two-pointer to cut the gap to five! Armagh 2-20 Derry 2-15

67 mins: TWO GOALS for Derry! Well now. This is surely not going to be relevant to the overall result but Derry have just flashed in two goals in a minute. First Conor Glass and then Dan Higgins wriggled through, cutting the gap to seven. They couldn’t, could they? Armagh 2-20 Derry 2-13

FULL-TIME: Monaghan 1-23 Louth 4-8. Deserved victory for Monaghan, who were far sharper and more ruthless throughout. Bannigan, O’Hanlon, Ward and Mooney were outstanding in attack but Louth were able to stay in touch through some fantastic goals. Monaghan play Clare next in Clones, Louth go to Newry to play Down.

69 mins: GOAL for Louth, even if it’s too little too late. Durnin gets his second, latching ont a gorgeous kick pass from Ryan Burns. Monaghan 1-23 Louth 4-8

60 mins: Derry have dies a death now. Armagh are picking them off at will, Conaty and McQuillan padding out their stats as the clock runs down into the last 10 minutes. Armagh 2-19 Derry 0-13

68 mins: That should be that for Monaghan - Rory Beggan has missed a couple of two-point frees but he makes no mistake this time and that’s an eight-point lead. Followed almost immediately by a two-pointer from play by Michael Bannigan. That’s six for him for the day and a 10-point lead for Monaghan. Monaghan 1-23 Louth 3-7

52 mins: GOAL for Armagh! After a nightmare start to the second half, Derry hit back with four points in a row, one each from Paudie McGrogan and Niall Toner and a Shane McGuigan two-pointer. But Conor Turbitt has nailed a goal to put an end to any notions the visitors had. Armagh 2-16 Derry 0-13

60 mins: It’s 14 against 14 now, as Killian Lavelle gets a black card for something off the ball. Monaghan 1-18 Louth 3-7

58 mins: Monaghan have responded well to Mulroy’s penalty. Points from Bannigan and Jack McCarron and the lead is back out to five. And now Louth have drawn a black card - Donal McKenny gets it for dragging down O’Hanlon who was haring away. Monaghan 1-18 Louth 3-7

40 mins: GOAL for Armagh! And it’s Barry McCambridge again - that’s his third of the championship. He got onto a Murnin shot that dropped short and that should be that for the champions. Armagh 1-16 Derry 0-9

52 mins: PENALTY FOR LOUTH! Conor Grimes is free at the back post, cuts inside and is tripped by Killian Lavelle. Sam Mulroy steps up and that’s a GOAL! Three-point game now. Monaghan 1-16 Louth 3-7

40 mins: Armagh are rampant here, putting up a point with each of their first four attacks of the second half. Jarly Óg Burns gets into the mix, followed by another from Andrew Murnin. Derry in big trouble now. Armagh 0-16 Derry 0-9

37 mins: Back underway in Armagh and the home side have pushed their lead out to five, Ross McQuillan and Jason Duffy with the scores. Armagh 0-14 Derry 0-9

47 mins: Monaghan lift the seige with a point from Stephen O’Hanlon - that’s 1-2 from the Monaghan wing-forward. That’s been the difference between the teams - Monaghan have been so sharp in front of goal, Louth have been very sloppy. That said, Byrne takes advantage of a loose clearance to pop their first score of the second half. Monaghan 1-15 Louth 2-6

45 mins: What a block by Ryan O’Toole! Louth were in on goal after a botched kick-out but as Ciaran Byrne pulled the trigger, O’Toole dived full length to block it. Mulroy misses the 45 - that’s his third wide since half-time. Louth have had the chances to get back into this but they’re not converting. Monaghan 1-14 Louth 2-5

43 mins: Sure enough, the next chance he gets, Mulroy goes for the two point free from the edge of the arc - but he’s missed it! They can’t afford too many of those. Mulroy has been fairly anonymous other than his goal.

40 mins: Louth had a chance of a two-point free there from the 45 but turned it down, which maybe says something about the breeze that Monaghan have in their favour. Certainly Mulroy can’t afford to be turning down too many of those - there’s six in it with half an hour to go. Monaghan 1-14 Louth 2-5

38 mins: Dessie Ward strokes over his third of the day, this time with his left foot from just inside the arc. Sweet score. O’Hanlon follows up with a smart one off his right and Stephen Mooney does likewise! That’s three points in three minutes since the restart. Monaghan 1-14 Louth 2-5

Back underway in Newbridge. No changes for either Louth or Monaghan.

Half-time: Armagh 0-12 Derry 0-9. That a brilliant last five minutes of the half by Derry, scoring the final three points to cut the gap to the All-Ireland champions. Armagh have been a bit wasteful and probably didn’t use the wind to its full effect. There’s plenty in this for Derry yet.

32 mins: And that’s two for Derry - Shane McGuigan from distance and Ethan Doherty from closer in. They’re back within three. Armagh 0-12 Derry 0-9

28 mins: Derry are just about staying in touch in Armagh. Glass lands his second of the day to cut the gap to five points. Armagh have the wind in this first half and will probably want to go in at the break with a bit more to spare than this. Armagh 0-12 Derry 0-7

Half-time: Monaghan 1-11 Louth 2-5. Much like the Leinster final, Louth will be delighted to get into the dressing room in touch. They’ve scored two goals, two two-pointers and a solitary Sam Mulroy free. Monaghan have been free-scoring by comparison and will be annoyed they haven’t shaken the Leinster champions off.

33 mins: Monaghan have had a couple of wides and one short in the past five minutes but Dessie Ward settles them with a fantastic score from out on the right, a carbon copy of his first one. But Ryan Burns is having a brilliant shooting day himself - and that’s a second two-pointer! Three in it. Monaghan 1-11 Louth 2-5

17 mins: A two-pointer for Conor Turbitt eases Armagh out to a six-point lead. They’re well on top - Rian O’Neill popped his first score of the championship as well. Armagh 0-9 Derry 0-3

29 mins: That’s a long overdue two-pointer for Louth, Ryan Burns swinging it over after nearly 20 minutes without a score. Monaghan 1-10 Louth 2-3

13 mins: Derry have settled into the game in Armagh, with patient points from Paul Cassidy and Ruairi Forbes. Armagh 0-5 Derry 0-3

25 mins: Monaghan are far sharper in front of goal here. Bannigan swishes his second of the day and follows it almost immediately with a supremely well-curled free. Monaghan 1-10 Louth 2-1

9 mins: Big two-pointer from Oisin Conaty, floating it over on the wind. Armagh 0-5 Derry 0-1

6 mins: Armagh are having the better of the early skirmishes in the Athletic Grounds. Scores from Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin and Oisin Conaty has bought them an early lead. Conor Glass has whipped a point for Derry but that’s ominous from the champions. Armagh 0-3 Derry 0-1

19 mins: What a score that is by Stephen Mooney for Monaghan. He looked to have been bottled up on the endline but he flicked a stunning score over the bar with the outside of his right boot. And straight away, he followed up with a score off his left. The Monaghan attack is humming every time they get on the ball. Monaghan 1-7 Louth 2-1

Underway in the Athletic Grounds for Armagh v Derry.

15 mins: Another goal for Louth! What a start to this game. Tommy Durnin pops up on the back post to finish a loose ball after Ciaran Downey’s initial shot came off the post. Michéal Bannigan replies with a smart point for Monaghan. It’s relentless stuff already. Louth 2-1 Monaghan 1-5

12 mins: Monaghan are looking sharp in attack - that’s a point for the livewire O’Hanlon. They haven’t missed yet, which is some going given the wet conditions. Monaghan 1-4 Louth 1-1

10 mins: A two-point free for a breach of the 4v3 - no better man than Rory Beggan to convert. Bad laspe in concentration there from Louth. Monaghan 1-3 Louth 1-1

7 mins: Goal for Louth! That is top class stuff. What a pass from Tommy Durnin into Sam Mulroy who fends off Killian Lavelle to plant it past Rory Beggan. Brilliant reply from the Leinster champions. Mulroy follows up with a free after a foul on Craig Lennon and we’re level. Monaghan 1-1 Louth 1-1

2 mins: GOAL! Dream start for Monaghan. Stevie O’Hanlon plays a rat-a-tat one-two with Conor McCarthy along the endline and his finish goes in off Louth goalie Niall McDonnell. Monaghan 1-0 Louth 0-0

1 min: Underway in Newbridge.

Onto Newbridge, where Leinster champions Louth meet Monaghan. A reminder of the teams.

Louth: Niall McDonnell; Daire Nally, Emmet Carolan, Donal McKenny; Conall McKeever, Dan Corcoran, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Ciaran Keenan; Bevan Duffy, Ciaran Downey, Conor Grimes; Kieran McArdle, Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy, Dylan Byrne; Ryan O’Toole, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy; Mícheál McCarville, Gary Mohan; Stephen O’Hanlon, Míchéal Bannigan, Killian Lavelle; Ryan McAnespie, Andrew Woods, Stephen Mooney.

Full-time: That’s a terrific win for Meath. It was dicey at times, particularly when Cork started so well in the second half. But despite terrible conditions, Robbie Brennan’s side knuckled down and saw it out. That will do a lot to lance the boil of the Leinster final defeat. Meath 1-13 Cork 0-12

70 mins: And that should do it for Meath! Matthew Costello puts the tin lid on a fine performance with his sixth point of the day to push them four ahead going into stoppage time. Meath 1-13 Cork 0-12

Meanwhile, in Newbridge, throw-in between Louth and Monaghan is 15 minutes away. Three changes on both teams from the ones named yesterday morning. Louth have lost two stalwarts of their Leinster final defence, with Dermot Campbell and Peter Lynch both dropping out of the squad.

Louth team: Niall McDonnell; Daire Nally, Emmet Carolan, Donal McKenny, Conall McKeever, Dan Corcoran, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Ciaran Keenan; Bevan Duffy, Ciaran Downey, Conor Grimes, Kieran McArdle, Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns. Subs: Tiernan Markey, Liam Jackson, Anthony Williams, Liam Flynn, Ciaran Byrne, Dara McDonnell, Andy McDonnell, Conor Branigan, Ryan Walshe, Dylan McKeown, Paul Matthews.

Monaghan team: Rory Beggan; Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy, Dylan Byrne, Ryan O’Toole, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy; Mícheál McCarville, Gary Mohan, Stephen O’Hanlon, Míchéal Bannigan, Killian Lavelle, Ryan McAnespie, Andrew Woods, Stephen Mooney. Subs: Kian Mulligan, Louis Kelly, Gavin McPhillips, Darren Hughes, Aaron Carey, Jack McCarron, Barry McBennett, David Garland, Jason Irwin, Ciaran McNulty, Karl O’Connell

Throw-in is at 4.45.

64 mins: A smashing contest now. really smart play by James Conlon to steal inside and push Meath back out to a three-point lead. Six minutes to go. Meath 1-12 Cork 0-12

61 mins: Excellent play from Meath dangerman Jordan Morris to earn himself a free and get some breathing space for Meath. Matthew Costello splits the post and there’s two between them again. Meath 1-11 Cork 0-12

60 mins: Huge score from Cork - Mark Cronin lands a two-pointer that was right on the edge of the arc. And in the next breath, Chris Óg Jones takes on his man and flashes a point of his own! The rain is lashing down in Páric Tailteann now and Cork have hauled themselves back to within a point. Meath 1-10 Cork 0-12

57 mins: Back in Navan, Seán Coffey has got forward for his customary score from centre-back. That’s five on the bounce for Meath since Cork’s last score a quarter of an hour ago. Rory Deane stops the rot for Cork, with a to-hell-with-this score. That’s a badly needed intervention from the veteran. Meath 1-10 Cork 0-9

Away from Navan, word is filtering through that Rian O’Neill has been added to the Armagh 26 for their game against Derry. Throw-in there is at 5pm. That would be his first involvement in a matchday squad since last year’s All-Ireland final.

53 mins: Meath on top here, as Jordan Morris fists their fourth in a row. Cork have got Rory Deane and Rory Maguire on in an effort to get some bit of control back over the middle third. This is ebbing away from john Cleary’s side. Meath 1-9 Cork 0-8

49 mins: And Meath are getting a foothold now. They’re winning the scraps around the Cork kick-out and that’s another one for James Conlon. Three in a row, after Cork had drawn level. Meath 1-8 Cork 0-8

48 mins: Matthew Constello puts and end to the messing with a lovely kick off his left foot to push Meath into a two-point lead. That was badly needed. Meath 1-7 Cork 0-8

47 mins: Nervy stuff everywhere in Navan. Meath have nine wides and four dropped short. Cork have fared better but haven’t added to their fast start to the second half. Meath 1-6 Cork 0-8

41 mins: Meath get their noses back in front from an Eoghan Frayne free. Jordan Morris looking dangerous every time he gets on the ball. Meath 1-6 Cork 0-8

39 mins: And just like that, Meath’s half-time lead is gone up in smoke. Colm O’Callaghan comes out on the loop for Cork and swings over a two-pointer. Level game. Cork 0-8 Meath 1-5

37 mins: Cork and Meath are back out and the visitors are into the groove straight away. Mattie Taylor has popped a point to start the second half and there’s two in it now. Cork have the wind so expect them to make a lot of the running here. Meath 1-5 Cork 0-6

While they’re chomping down their half-time oranges, here’s a bit of reading ahead of Louth v Monaghan. After winning their first Leinster title for 68 years, Louth face what has traditionally been the stickiest wicket in Gaelic football - how to get a result in the game after you’ve ended a famine.

Louth have ended their Leinster title famine – can they avoid the fate that usually follows?

The action has been underway since three o’clock - and Meath have played some very polished stuff against Cork in Navan. They lead by 1-5 to 0-5, with talisman Jordan Morris banging home the goal. It was a nervous start for Robbgie Brennan’s men, with six early wides. But they’ve settled better than Cork and carry a goal lead into the break.

Welcome to the Saturday football fixtures, the first round for these eight teams in the Sam Maguire Cup. We’ll be with you all the way to the end of Donegal v Tyrone in Ballybofey tonight.