Three late goals see Kilkenny retain Leinster minor hurling title

Leinster MHC final: Kilkenny 4-11 Galway 1-8

Kilkenny are Leinster minor hurling champions once again after claiming a 12-point victory over Galway in Portlaoise.

Three goals inside the final 10 minutes from Cian Byrne, Ollie O’Donovan and Diarmuid Behan eventually put an end to the Galway resistance after a tough battle throughout.

Galway had started brightly with a Cian Hannon goal helping them to a 1-2 to 0-3 lead nearing the end of the opening period.

An opportunistic Jake Mullen goal settled the Cats and further scores from O’Donovan and Kevin Buggy ensured Niall Bergin’s side led by three points at the change of ends.

Galway then had the aid of a strong breeze in the second half but struggled to make an impact as the Noresiders outscored them 0-5 to 0-1 before the end of the third quarter.

Galway relied on the free-taking exploits of Cillian Roche and Jack Shaughnessy for all but one of their scores in the final 30 minutes, in contrast to the attacking display at the other end.

The dam broke loose in the final few minutes with O’Donovan, Behan and Byrne combining for three quick-fire goals which sealed the result in their favour as they brought home a 61st provincial minor crown and now go directly into the All-Ireland semi-finals.

KILKENNY: J O’Doherty; O Henderson, L Phelan, D McGee; B Nevin (0-1), J Dowling, PJ Mackey; D Behan (1-0), B Hickey; K Buggy (0-1), O O’Donovan (1-2), J Mullen (1-4, 4f); E Brennan (0-1), C Holohan, C Byrne (1-2).

Subs: A Maher for Holohan (53 mins), D Hickey for B Hickey (56), K Ryan for McGee (59), K Barcoe for Mackey (59), S Hanrahan for O’Donovan (62).

GALWAY: O O’Connell; L Murphy, S Coen, A McDonagh; R Burke, S Brady, D Zimmerer; S Moran, C Hannon (1-0); G Lohan, J Shaughnessy (0-4, 4f), R Cahalan (0-1); T Mac Cartaigh, C Roche (0-3), E Coleman.

Subs: J Canning for Lohan (41 mins), M Maher for Coleman (47), L Tully for Coen (49), C O’Loughlin for Cahalan (58), S Keane for Hannon (62).

Referee: P Dunne (Laois).