Dublin and Armagh retain provincial bragging rights

Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell and Abby Shiels celebrate after winning the Leinster final against Meath. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A strong finish at Croke Park powered Dublin to their 12th consecutive Leinster SFC title, beating rivals Meath 2-13 to 1-12.

Finding themselves four points behind, Dublin rallied to pick off eight points to no reply in the final quarter to keep hold of the title.

Vikki Wall, Emma Duggan, Marion Farrelly and Ciara Smyth were on target for Meath, shooting the Royals into an early five-point lead, but Hannah Tyrrell led the Dubs’ fightback, finding the net in the 21st minute.

Eilish O’Dowd kept the good times coming with a second goal before Niamh Donlon ultimately shot Dublin ahead for the break, 2-3 to 0-8.

Meath again made the better start on the resumption, Niamh Gallogly raising a green flag while Wall and Duggan kept sending points over to reestablish their lead, 1-12 to 2-5.

But as she has done so many times before, Tyrrell got to work for Dublin, knocking three points off that deficit before Carla Rowe provided the equaliser.

Back on the front foot, Dublin pushed on to the finish, running out four-point winners to keep hold of the title for another year.

In the Ulster final, three goals proved decisive in Clones in Armagh‘s 3-9 to 0-7 triumph over Donegal.

In a reversal of the men’s result, the Orchard county retained their provincial crown as Aoife McCoy found the net twice.

Her first goal game on six minutes, Eve Lavery and Caroline O’Hanlon combining to put McCoy in on goal. The second green flag wasn’t long coming either, rattling the net once again in the 13th minute to give her county a seven-point lead.

As Armagh’s lead grew, so too did Donegal’s errors as much-needed scores failed to find their way between the posts.

The counties traded early points after half-time, Cait Gillespie and Katie Dowds tacking on scores for Donegal, but a third Armagh goal, this time from the boot of Niamh Coleman 15 minutes from the final whistle was a brutal blow, stretching her side’s lead to 10 points.

Points from Rhiana McColgan and Eva Gallagher for Donegal were met by similar efforts from Lavery, Kelly Mallon, Maeve Lennon and Caoimhe McNally for Armagh to seal the win and the Ulster crown.

In Munster, Waterford took a thumping win over Cork, 3-12 to 1-9, to claim a spot in the provincial decider, while Kerry and Tipperary played out a draw in Tralee, where things finished 1-6 apiece.

And two weeks ahead of their meeting in the Connacht final, Galway and Mayo faced off in Tuam, the Tribeswomen coming out on top on this occasion, 2-13 to 0-9.

Weekend results:

Leinster SFC final – Dublin 2-13 Meath 1-12

Ulster SFC final – Armagh 3-9 Donegal 0-7

Munster SFC – Waterford 3-12 Cork 1-9

Munster SFC – Kerry 1-6 Tipperary 1-6

Connacht SFC semi-final – Galway 2-13 Mayo 0-9