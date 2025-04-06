GAA Sunday live updates: Donegal take on Derry in Ulster, before the hurling final showdown between Cork and Tipp

Donegal 0-0 Derry 0-1: After healthy periods of possession for both teams, and a couple of turnovers, Derry opening the scoring after four minutes thanks to a deft score from Padraig McGrogan. They follow that with a close-range wide by Paul Cassidy, playing his 70th game for Derry.

Waterford 0-8 Offaly 0-3: All one-way traffic in the early stages of the Division 1B hurling final,Waterford up by five points after 10 minutres, the sun also shining brightly at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Waterford 0-4 Offaly 0-1. No hanging around around for Waterford in the Division 1B final, who score four unanswered points in the first four minutes, before Offaly get one back.

First up in the hurling is the Division 1B final between Waterford and Offaly, which has a 1.45 throw-in at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sean Moran doesn’t look too far past Donegal in his match preview, as the sun is shining bright in a packed Páirc Mac Cumhaill in Ballybofey.

A world of change since last year’s meeting. Derry have won two matches out of 12 in that time and dropped to Division Two 12 months after winning the league. In the recent campaign, they were undeniably misfortunate not to pick up a few more points, but equally, their inability to keep out late scores was borderline epic. When the counties met in the league, Donegal outscored their opponents 1-7 to nil in the closing 10 minutes. For all that, Conor Glass has led by example at centrefield but the leakiness of the defence has been ruinous: 18 goals over the seven matches.

Donegal have had an air of restrained business about them to date. Jim McGuinness more or less said that the prospect of a league final didn’t suit them, but managing that kind of closing slump is perilous and planning to the extent that a winner is kept out by the crossbar is hard to implement. At their best, they are formidable: Shaun Patton’s kick-outs, the hard running of their defenders and productivity of the forwards, even if Oisín Gallen isn’t at last year’s level yet and the immense presence of Michael Murphy in whatever capacity he’s going to be used. Too formidable.

Some team news from Ballybofey, Michael Murphy and Patrick MvBrearty start for Donegal. Murphy, McBrearty and Odhran McFadden-Ferry in for Michael Langan, Niall O’Donnell and Aaron Doherty. Derry play as named.

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Irish Times live coverage of the opening weekend of the 2025 provincial football championship, which runs smack bang into the back of the Allianz Hurling League, with the Division 1A and 1B finals also to be decided down at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

There are five football games in all, the headline act being the Ulster preliminary round meeting between defending champions Donegal and Derry at Ballybofey, plus two first round games in Leinster, and two quarter-finals in Connacht, including the meeting of New York against Galway at Gaelic Park in The Bronx, which starts at 8pm Irish time.

Today’s full fixture list is

Allianz Hurling League -

Division 1A final

Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm

Division 1B final

Offaly v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 1.45pm

Ulster SFC preliminary round –

Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 2pm

Leinster SFC Round 1

Meath V Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Longford V Wicklow, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.30pm

Connacht SFC quarter-finals

Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3.30pm

New York v Galway, Gaelic Park, 3pm (8pm Irish time)

On Saturday, in the Leinster championship, it finished Wexford 2-11, Laois 2-21 at Chadwicks Wexford Park. In the Munster football championship quarter-finals, it finished Tipperary 1-22, Waterford 1-19, at FBD Semple Stadium, and

Cork 0-24, Limerick 0-13, at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Also in the Connacht quarter-final, it finished London 0-13, Roscommon 2-26, at Ruislip.