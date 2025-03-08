Limerick bounce back with comfortable win over 14-man Galway

National Hurling League, Division 1A: Limerick 1-27 Galway 0-18

Talk of a Limerick demise was quickly quashed under Saturday night lights at the Gaelic Grounds as the Treaty men’s full-forward line scored an impressive 1-13 between with John Kiely’s side running out comfortable 12-point winners against fellow league title-chasers Galway.

In what was Limerick’s first league win against the Tribesmen since February 2020, the home side led by seven points, 1-12 to 0-08, at half-time before outscoring Galway by 15 points to 10 in the second half.

Following their defeat to Clare last Sunday, the result puts Limerick’s league campaign back on track.

Making six changes to the starting 15 that were defeated by Clare, Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and William O’Donoghue all returning from injury, Limerick started brightest and should have been a goal up inside two minutes.

With just 90 seconds on the clock, Adam English bore down on goal, but the Doon man could only watch on as his tame effort was comfortably saved by Galway goalkeeper Darach Fahy.

English made up for his effort with the opening point seconds later, tapping over from midfield after a misplaced puckout from Fahy went straight to the 22-year-old Limerick midfielder.

Points from Shane O’Brien (two), Aidan O’Connor, Cathal O’Neill and an Aaron Gillane free either side of two Conor Cooney efforts, had Limerick four points ahead, 0-06 to 0-02, midway through the opening half.

The hosts had the momentum at that stage and opened up a very comfortable seven-point lead at the 20th minute mark when O’Brien did superbly to raise the green flag.

Aaron Gillane in action for Limerick. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

With the Galway defence stretched, English found Gillane who flicked the ball on to O’Brien. From here the Kilmallock forward burst through, batting into the net.

Credit to Galway, who gave themselves a fighting chance thanks to Cooney’s free-taking efforts, Micheál Donoghue’s side kept plugging away, scoring three points to no response after the team had exchanged points following O’Brien’s goal.

But Limerick found their rhythm once again, Colin Coughlan, Barry Nash and Gillane knocking over three points to put them seven ahead at the break.

In what was arguably a poor half of hurling by both side’s standards, each racking up nine wides in the opening half.

Kiely, who opted to start with eight of the starting XV that lost out to Cork in last year’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final, will have been happy with an opening-half spread of eight different scorers.

Galway, who were in search of a fourth successive league win, made three changes from the side that defeated Wexford last weekend, Donoghue giving the nod to Shane Morgan, Kevin Cooney and Conor Cooney.

After the restart, early points from Cian Lynch and Aidan O’Connor, either side of Conor Cooney’s fourth free of the evening, had Limerick 1-14 to 0-9 up inside five minutes.

Moments later, a Brian Concannon effort on goal was superbly saved by Shane Dowling.

Referee James Owens shows Galway's Conor Cooney a red card. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Galway’s uphill task was made even more difficult a minute later when the Tribesmen were reduced to 14 after Conor Cooney received a second yellow card for a challenge on Barry Murphy.

O’Neill and O’Connor further added to Galway’s woes as Limerick eased into an eight-point lead.

In an added bonus to Limerick’s championship hopes, Peter Casey was introduced as a 48th-minute substitute, his first appearance for the Treaty county since suffering a broken ankle against Tipperary last April.

Much to the delight of the home support, the Na Piarsaigh man slotted over a well-taken point just two minutes after taking to the field.

Despite not scoring from play for a 15-minute spell as the game approached the final whistle, Limerick sealed a comfortable win with 10 of their starting 15 getting on the scoresheet.

Limerick face a trip to Kilkenny next weekend before welcoming Wexford to the Gaelic Grounds, while Galway will need a win away to Cork if they are to have any chance of reaching this year’s league final.

LIMERICK: S Dowling; S Finn, M Casey, B Murphy; C Coughlan (0-01), K Hayes (0-01), B Nash (0-02); A English (0-01), W O’Donoghue; C O’Neill (0-04), C Lynch (capt) (0-01), T Morrissey (0-02); A Gillane (0-6, 4f) S O’Brien (1-03), A O’Connor (0-04).

Subs: V Harrington for Casey (9 mins, inj); P Casey (0-01) for Lynch (48); E Hurley for Hayes (50); D Reidy (0-01) for O’Donoghue (53); G Hegarty for O’Connor (57); E Stokes for English (66).

GALWAY: D Fahy; S Morgan, F Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannon, G Lee (0-01), M Garvey; C Fahy, T Monagan (0-01); K Cooney, T Killeen (0-01), D Burke; C Whelan (capt), C Cooney (0-06; 3f, 1′65), A Burns.

Subs: B Concannon (0-01) for Burns (h-t); C Mannion (0-07, 6f) for Burke (44 mins); S Linnane (0-01) for Whelan (48); J Cooney for K Cooney (49); TJ Brennan for Morgan (66).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).