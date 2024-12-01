Dynamic Sarsfields hit the heights in Munster to stun Ballygunner

Munster SHC final: Sarsfields (Cork) 3-20 Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-19

In a provincial club season electrified by shocks all over the country, this might be the most stunning of them all. Ballygunner had been unbeaten in Munster since 2019 and on every bookmakers’ lists they were unassailable favourites to meet expectations, but in a gripping, titanic match Sars wore them down.

There was no trace of a fluke. Ballygunner never led in the match and were level for less than a minute, late in the first half. From beginning to end, Sars made them chase and fret. A year ago when they lost to Ballygunner by 17 points in Walsh Park it was hard to imagine how they could bridge such a gulf in class. In a world of doubters, they convinced themselves.

This is an extraordinary achievement. In October 2023, just days after Sars had won the county final, their facilities were wiped out in Storm Babet, and they were unable to return to their home pitch in Riverstown until a week before this year’s county final.

Imokilly beat them, but as a divisional side they were precluded from representing Cork in the provincial championship. There is a recent history of Cork clubs performing poorly in Munster under those circumstances, and on a couple of occasions Cork clubs have disgraced themselves.

Sars, though, had a month to gather themselves and renew their vows. Since this group came together, this is by far the best performance they have produced. Their game had variety and edge and dynamism and in the end they overwhelmed Ballygunner.

Sarsfields’ Daniel Hogan and Tadhg Foley of Ballygunner tussle during the Munster club final in Thurles. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“We ‘out-Gunnered’ Ballygunner,” said Diarmuid O’Sullivan, the former Cork player and Sars coach. “We gave them what they’ve been giving to other teams for years. They set their stall out and nobody has been brave enough to date to play them at their own game. We said, ‘Do you know what lads, what have we to lose?’ We have nothing to lose. Everything is ours to gain. To be able to achieve it is phenomenal.

“You have to be extraordinary to become a champion and we were extraordinary today. We had great resilience. We showed great heart. They were an incredible champion. They’ve set a blueprint for Munster club hurling. We had to aspire to be Ballygunner. That was our aspiration – to be Ballygunner.”

The Sars bench made a huge impact, none more so than Shane O’Regan. There were just two points between the teams when the former Cork under-20 player came on midway through the second half. After being replaced at half-time in the county final he had lost his starting place, but in the space of 15 minutes he came up with a stunning 2-3.

For O’Regan’s first goal he was unpenalised for taking nine steps; for the second goal, he hit the ball as soon as it landed in his hand. Sars had not scored more than one goal in any game since their opening group match in the Cork championship at the start of August, but goals made all the difference here.

Sarsfields’ Shane O'Regan scores his side's second goal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

They made a blistering start, scoring with their first six shots and putting 1-5 on the scoreboard within seven minutes. Their tackling and their tracking were terrific, forcing a succession of turnovers. Rhythm is Ballygunner’s superpower and from the beginning they were hustled out of their stride.

Daniel Kearney, the former Cork player, was hugely influential as a floating wing-forward and he started as he meant to continue, finishing the game with four points from play. Daniel Hogan at 11 was busy and productive, too, and around the middle third Sars never allowed Ballygunner to exert their usual control. Their long-range shooting was dialled in and after five minutes they struck for the game’s first goal.

The impressive Luke Elliot worked the ball to Jack O’Connor and he accelerated into a corridor of space. Barry Coughlan tried desperately to keep up but O’Connor has explosive pace and when he crossed the 20-metre line his only thought was a shot for goal. Stephen O’Keeffe was rooted to the spot.

Having fallen six points behind Ballygunner worked their way back into the game with customary calmness. Dessie Hutchinson scored their opening goal, catching a diagonal delivery from Peter Hogan and firing home from close range. They didn’t shoot a wide in the opening 25 minutes and by the break they were just three points behind, 1-11 to 1-8.

Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony goes to pick the ball as a boot closes in. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ballygunner, though, couldn’t make any in-roads after half-time. The outstanding Patrick Fitzgerald kept them in the hunt with some brilliant scores, but some of their load-bearing players couldn’t get their hands on the ball and Sars attacked in waves.

Cathal McCarthy was rampant in midfield and when O’Regan caught fire Sars pushed their lead out to seven points with just a few minutes left. Ballygunner bombarded the Sars goal in stoppage time, but there was no surrender.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe, I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley, H Ruddle, Philip Mahony, R Power, C Sheahan (0-1), P Leavey (0-1), P Hogan, Pauric Mahony (1-8, 1-7 frees), M Mahony, D Hutchinson (1-2), K Mahony (0-1), P Fitzgerald (0-5). Subs: C Power (0-1) for Hogan 44 mins; S O’Sullivan for R Power 54 mins; C Tobin for M Mahony 58 mins; A O’Neill for Foley 60 mins; S Harney for Coughlan 60+1.

Sarsfields: B Graham, P Leopold, C Roche, C O’Sullivan, B Murphy (0-1), E Murphy, L Elliott (0-2), Cathal McCarthy (0-1), Colm McCarthy (0-1), D Kearney (0-4), D Hogan (0-5, 0-3 frees), C Darcy (0-1), J Sweeney, A Myers, J O’Connor (1-2). Subs: S O’Regan (2-3) for Myers 45 mins; K Murphy for Colm McCarthy 50 mins; E O’Sullivan for Sweeney; C Leahy for D Kearney 60+1.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)