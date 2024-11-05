Gaelic Games

Con O’Callaghan cleared to play for Cuala against Naas

Dublin forward was sent off for a straight red card for off-the-ball collison in county final

Cuala's Con O’Callaghan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Cuala's Con O’Callaghan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Nov 05 2024 - 22:54

Con O’Callaghan has been cleared to play for Cuala in Saturday’s Leinster club senior football championship quarter-final against Naas in Newbridge.

O’Callaghan was sent off on a straight red card after an off the ball collision with Kilmacud Crokes goalkeeper Devon Burns in the closing stages of last month’s Dublin SFC final at Parnell Park.

The Dublin star was facing a one-match suspension, but with the help of video evidence he successfully challenged the red card decision at a hearing on Tuesday night.

It means O’Callaghan is free to line out for the southside outfit in their provincial quarter-final against Naas on Saturday.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times