Clare boss Brian Lohan thrilled Tony Kelly was the one to lift Liam MacCarthy

Former Clare managers Tony Considine and Ger Loughnane celebrate with Tony Kelly and manager Brian Lohan at Croke Park after the victory over Cork in the All-Ireland SHC final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Brian Lohan was delighted Tony Kelly got to experience the honour of walking up the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for Clare.

Kelly – who was voted both Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year in 2013 – captained the Banner to glory against Cork on Sunday with a display of huge leadership and no little magic.

“It feels great, delighted, delighted to win that game,” said Lohan afterwards. “Delighted for the lads to get a reward, the ultimate reward in hurling, and delighted for Tony that he was able to go up the steps of the Hogan Stand and collect that trophy on behalf of the county.

“Just brilliant for all the panel of players, and in particular brilliant for all those guys that have got their second All-Ireland now.

“When Tony is playing, there is a different dimension for us. When he’s there, there is always that threat regardless of what position in the field he plays in. Whether he is in the middle of the field, centre forward or full forward, there is that threat.

“And if a team ignores him, they will suffer. And we are just delighted to have him, absolutely delighted that he has gone up as captain of the team and collected the Liam MacCarthy.”

For Lohan, his belief in this group of players has also been rewarded. In his fifth year as Clare senior hurling manager, he has guided his native county to a fifth Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph.

“We had great faith in the group, great faith in the panel of players that we picked,” continued the Banner boss.

“We didn’t expect it to go to extra-time but, when it did, there was good belief in the group. We changed around at the end of normal time and I thought we approached it well, and delighted for the guys that came on and got up to the pitch of the game in the manner that they did. So, happy with the full panel.”

Clare’s Shane O'Donnell keeps his eye on the sliotar during the All-Ireland SHC win over Cork at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Clare have shown resilience and character throughout the season, particularly with how they were able to park the disappointment of coming up short in Munster again.

“Every season takes on a life of its own,” said Lohan. “After the Munster final we took a break and the thinking was that if we were going to go back into it, we would prefer to lose a quarter-final rather than an All-Ireland semi final or an All-Ireland final.

“The team came back with a tremendous freshness and they were ready to go. Real desire about the squad and about the team and our leadership group that is in the team. So just delighted for them and the way they performed.”

Clare appeared to be taking on water in the opening quarter when they trailed 1-8 to 0-4 but they were able to stop the Cork onslaught, and Aidan McCarthy’s 17th-minute goal changed the dynamic of the game.

Lohan felt his side’s response to that poor start was vital in the victory.

“We were conscious that Cork all year have raced out of the blocks, and we thought we were going to be able to handle it, but then they really started well.

“But we hung in there, we toughed it out. We got back into it before half-time, and we delighted to come level at half-time.

“Aido getting that goal brought us right back into it, and then we were able to relax a bit and I think we hurled well from there on.

“So, I suppose that and, look, Tony just caught fire in the second half and on into extra-time. When you’ve got the likes of Tony and Shane [O’Donnell] and John [Conlan] and Diarmuid [Ryan] and Conor Cleary, those guys on the field, you always have a chance.”

Conor Cleary celebrates Clare’s victory over Cork in the All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cleary was one of the Clare players winning his first Celtic Cross, but the Kilmaley clubman has served his time more than most, having joined the panel in January 2014, just months after the Banner’s last All-Ireland triumph.

The Clare full back, who was forced off injured late on and had his right arm in a sling after the match, admitted it was difficult watching the closing stages from the sideline.

“It wasn’t easy, with the few injections I got now I don’t know if I saw much of extra-time. But it’s very hard, when you’re with the group for 10 years, you’re just really trying to will lads to win the game,” said Cleary.

“It is very tough but no better men to see it through, in fairness.”

Cleary, who was marking Brian Hayes, picked up a yellow card in the first half but stuck to his task and made some big plays over the course of the game.

“As an inside back, it’s never good to be on a card that early but you just have to reset,” he stated. “I think you have to take yourself out of the moment as well, it’s not about you in that moment, you’re trying to contribute to the team.

“That was my mindset anyway, you’re trying to reset quickly and seeing what you can bring to the team for the next 50, 60 minutes, or whatever.

“We knew coming into it, the form the Cork forwards were in and we were under pressure in the first half. But we showed good character to stay in the game.”