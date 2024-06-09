Limerick v Clare: LIVE updates from the Munster hurling final

[ Nicky English: Regardless of championship form, Limerick and Clare always provide an epic Munster final ]

Good afternoon. Thanks for dropping in on our live blog of the Munster senior hurling final. We are less than one hour away from the most eagerly anticipated game of the summer so far. It’s Gordon Manning here with you for the afternoon as Limerick chase a history-making sixth successive Munster SHC while Clare search for a first senior provincial title since 1998. We’ll be keeping you updated on the action as it unfolds in Thurles.

Here are the teams named earlier in the week:

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Will O’Donoghue, Cathal O’Neill; Gearóid Hegarty, David Reidy, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien, Cian Lynch. Subs: Jason Gillane, Conor Boylan, Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Richie English, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Aidan O’Connor, Fergal O’Connor, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, Darragh O’Donovan

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; David Fitzgerald, Darragh Lohan; Cathal Malone, Mark Rodgers, Peter Duggan; Aidan McCarthy, Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy. Subs: Cian Broderick, Conor Leen, Paul Flanagan, Seadna Morey, Ian Galvin, Paddy Donnellan, Tony Kelly, Aron Shanagher, Shane Meehan, Robin Mounsey, Cian Galvin.