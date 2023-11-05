Newcastle West secure third consecutive Limerick title with one-point win over Adare

Eoin Hurley notched 2-4 as Newcastle West saw off Adare in the Limerick football final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Limerick SFC final: Newcastle West 3-05 Adare 0-13

Newcastle West secured their third consecutive Limerick SFC title thanks to a one-point win over Adare at a rain-drenched TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

In what was the third time these two sides met in the senior county final in as many years, two first half goals from Hurley were the difference as the Magpies held the narrowest of winning margins at the break – 2-2 to 0-7 – despite not scoring a point from play in the opening 30 minutes.

A third Newcastle West goal, a Bryan Nix effort six minutes into the second half, put the West Limerick men into a strong position before Lee’s charges held off a late comeback, as Adare scored four of the last five points in the final quarter, ensuring a nail-biting finish at the Ennis Road venue.

As expected, Jimmy Lee’s Newcastle West started the brighter of the two sides and were duly rewarded for their efforts when Eoin Hurley kicked over a sixth-minute free in poor conditions to give the county champions an early lead.

However, points from Limerick intercounty star Hugh Bourke, Ronan Connolly, Robbie Bourke, and David Connolly gave Adare a five-point lead by the 20th minute.

Newcastle West, who had yet to score from play, got their much-needed goal five minutes before the half-time break. It was suddenly a one-point game when lively corner forward Eoin Hurley was quickest to react to a off-target shot from towering full-forward Mike McMahon to palm into the back of the net.

On the verge of half-time, Adare’s decision to use Jeffery Alfred as an extra man outfield proved costly when the goalkeeper was dispossessed by Newcastle West captain Iain Corbett. With Hurley waiting inside, there was only one outcome as Lee’s charges took a one-point lead into half-time.

After the restart, Adare drew level for the second time as Hugh Bourke slotted over his third free of the afternoon.

Adare’s mini-resurgence didn’t last long, however, as Byran Nix took full advantage of a stretch Adare defence directly after the kickout to slot the ball past Alferd after collecting a superbly timed and excellently weighted Corbett handpass.

As the rain poured down on the Ennis Road, Newcastle West started to pull away and opened up a four-point lead midway through the final half hour – 3-4 to 0-9.

Adare, however, had other ideas and the 2020 champions scored four of the next five points to make it a one-point game.

Reminiscent of Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly on the very same ground in the All-Ireland semi-final replay in 2014, Jeffery Alfred rushed forward to take a late free. Just like his Mayo counterpart, the Adare ‘keeper came up short and moments later referee John O’Halloran sounded the final whistle as Newcastle West held out for the one-point win.

Newcastle West: Michael Qulligan; Michael O’Keeffe, Darren O’Doherty, Michael O’Leary (0-1); Ruadhán O’Connor, James Kelly, Brian O’Sullivan; Iain Corbett (capt.), Sean Murphy; Aaron Neville, Emmet Rigter, Bryan Nix (1-0); Eoin Hurley (2-4, four frees), Mike McMahon, Thomas Qulligan.

Subs: Seamus Hurley for Corbett (46 mins), Steven Brosnan for Kelly (49), Lee Woulfe for Thomas Qulligan (56), Brian Foley for Neville (62).

Adare: Jeffrey Alfred (0-2, two frees); Cian Sparling, David Connolly (0-1), Jack Fitzgearld; Ronan Connolly (0-1), Shane Doherty (capt.), Paul Maher; Jack English (0-1), Joe Sweeney; Shane Costello, Robbie Bourke (0-1), Davey Lyons; Shane O’Connor, Hugh Bourke (0-7, six frees), Adam Canny.

Subs: Josh Twomey for English (45 mins), Willie Griffin for Canny (46).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree).