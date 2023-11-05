Kilcoo march past Derrygonnelly to set up Scotstown clash in Ulster Championship

Paul Devlin of Kilcoo scores a penalty in their Ulster Championship clash with Derrygonnelly Harps. Photograph: Andy Paton/Inpho

Ulster SFC first round: Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) 1-7 Kilcoo (Down) 2-13

The mercilessly efficient machine that is Kilcoo had simply too much power for a game but outgunned Derrygonnelly Harps in this hard-fought affair at Brewster Park.

In truth the matter was sealed at the break when a brilliant Kilcoo led by 1-8 to 0-1. Their goal came in the 20th minute as corner-forward Paul Devlin cooly converted a penalty and that was the killer score.

Derrygonnelly had a much better second half as Kilcoo lost influential midfielder Ryan Johnston to a black card. Ryan and Garvan Jones hit two fine points, but a turnover knocked their revival for six.

For, a rapid six-man move ended with sub Sean Og McCusker palming the ball to the Harps net to put Kilcoo into a 2-11 to 1-4 lead to seal the deal.

Kilcoo got off the mark on the fifth minute when the fleet-footed wing-back Eugene Brannigan raced through the centre of the Harps defence unchallenged for the opening score. Kilcoo looked yards faster than their bigger but ponderous opponents as midfielder Ryan Johnston put his side two points in front by the seventh minute.

Conal Jones replied for the Harps but that was to be their only score of the half.

Kilcoo keeper Niall Kane landed a 45 as Branagan once again flew through a Harps defence that looked as wide open as Bundoran on a 12th Weekend. Paul Devlin and Branagan added further points before Devlin cooly converted a penalty after Jack Devlin was hauled down.

That put Kilcoo into a 1-7 to 0-1 lead by the 20th minute and this contest looked already over.

The Harps did have a chance of a goal in the run up to half-time when, in possibly their only real attack, Shane McGullion found himself one-on-one with Kilcoo keeper Kane, but his shot came off the upright.

Meanwhile, Devlin made it 1-8 to 0-1 as the rain fell heavily on the large crowd.

Aaron Jones of Derrygonnelly and Christopher Rooney of Kilcoo. Photograph: Andy Paton/Inpho

Gary McKenna opened the scoring for the Harps after the half-time break. But, in a declaration of intent, Kilcoo full-back Ryan McEvoy bullied his way through the Harps defence for an inspirational score.

The Harps had much more of the ball in this half and battled to the death. They won the second half by 1-5 to 1-4 but even with McCusker’s goal Karly Lacey’s men were never really bothered.

But they could face a much tougher task against Scotstown in Newry next weekend.

Derrygonnelly: Jack Kelly; Aaron Jones, Oisin Smyth, Michael Jones; Shane McGullion, Rian McGovern, Niall Maguire; Ryan Jones (0-1) Conor McGovern; Stephen Gilroy, Garvan Jones (0-4, two frees) Eamon McHugh; Leigh Jones, Conall Jones (0-1, one free) Gary McKenna (1-1, one free)

Subs: Ronan McGovern for Niall Maguire (half-time), Ronan McHugh for Stephen Gilroy and Declan Cassidy for Rian McGovern (44 mins), Bryan McKenna for Eamon McHugh (54), Daniel Ward for Michael Jones (56)

Kilcoo: Niall Kane (0-1); Niall Branagan, Ryan McEvoy (0-1), Aaron Branagan; Miceal Rooney, Darryl Branagan (0-1), Eugene Brannigan (0-2); Aaron Morgan (0-1), Ryan Johnston (0-2); Shealan Johnston, Jack Devlin Anthony Morgan (0-1); Paul Devlin (1-2, penalty), Christopher Rooney, Ceilum Doherty (0-1).

Subs: Sean Og McCusker (1-1), for Christopher Rooney (half-time). Conor Laverty for Jack Devlin (49 mins), Tiarnan Fettes for Ryan Johnston (52), Callum Rogers for Aaron Branagan (60).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).