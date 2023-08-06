Amy O’Connor’s express hat-trick ends Cork’s heartbreak as they claim 29th All-Ireland camogie title

Cork's Amy O’Connor celebrates after completing her hat-trick in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final against Waterford at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork 5-13 Waterford 0-9

A stunning two-minute Amy O’Connor hat-trick helped Cork bury the heartache of losing consecutive All-Ireland senior camogie finals as the Rebels claimed their 29th title on a record-breaking day at Croke Park.

Cork’s 19-point victory was the largest winning margin in the senior decider since 1959, with this game played in front of 30,191 spectators – the largest ever attendance for a camogie decider.

And they were treated to one of the all-time great All-Ireland final performances, with O’Connor scoring 3-7 from 10 shots.

The Cork captain’s rapid hat-trick at the start of the second half is surely one of the fastest ever in any All-Ireland final across the codes.

READ MORE

It was only Waterford’s second appearance in the senior camogie decider and their first since 1945, but it never looked like a day the Déise were about to claim the O’Duffy Cup for the first time in their history.

Cork, beaten in the 2021 and 2022 finals by Galway and Kilkenny respectively, led 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time and O’Connor’s three-goal salvo on the restart killed off the contest. It is Cork’s first triumph since 2018 and extends their lead at the top of camogie’s roll of honour to 29.

Waterford only had three scorers over the course of the game with Beth Carton accounting for seven of their nine points. However, the De La Salle player drilled a penalty wide in first-half injury-time at a stage when Waterford were just about clinging on.

Sorcha McCartan volleyed home Cork’s opening goal of the game with O’Connor netting the next three. Fiona Keating finished the goalscoring spree in the 50th minute as the Rebels returned to camogie’s summit.

CORK: Amy Lee; Pamela Mackey, Meabh Cahalane, Libby Coppinger; Aoife Healy, Laura Tracey, Izzy O’Regan; Hannah Looney (0-1), Laura Hayes; Chloe Sigerson (0-1, one free), Fiona Keating (1-0), Saoirse McCarthy; Amy O’Connor (3-7, 0-5 from frees), Katrina Mackey (0-2), Sorcha McCartan (1-1).

Subs: Cliona Healy for Hayes (44 mins); Orla Cronin for McCartan (47); Ashling Thompson for McCarthy (51); Orlaith Cahalane (0-1) for Sigerson (52); Meabh Murphy for P Mackey (53).

WATERFORD: Brianna O’Regan; Keeley Corbett Barry, Laoise Forrest (0-1), Kate Lynch; Vikki Falconer, Orla Hickey, Clodagh Carroll; Abby Flynn, Lorraine Bray; Mairéad O’Brien, Beth Carton (0-7, five frees), Mairead Power; Annie Fitzgerald, Niamh Rockett (0-1), Rachael Walsh.

Subs: Iona Heffernan for Falconer (5 mins); Bevin Bowdren for Power (h-t); Tara Power for O’Brien (41); Clara Griffin for Carroll (42); Shauna Fitzgerald for Lynch (54).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).