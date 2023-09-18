Cork dominate Camogie All-Star nominations with 11 players selected

Cork's Amy O’Connor celebrates scoring her third goal against Waterford in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final in Croke Park last month. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

All-Ireland champions Cork dominate the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star nominations, with 11 players from the O’Duffy Cup winners selected on the longlist of 36.

Beaten finalists Waterford have received nine nominations, Galway have seven players included, Tipperary have six, while there are three from Kilkenny.

Two Cork players – Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy – have been shortlisted for senior camogie player of the year, along with Waterford’s Beth Carton.

O’Connor captained the Leesiders to glory in August, producing one of the great All-Ireland final performances in their demolition of Waterford at Croke Park. O’Connor scored 3-7 from 10 shots in the decider, with her blistering hat-trick registered in just 119 whirlwind seconds at the start of the second half.

Cork’s 5-13 to 0-9 All-Ireland senior final victory over Waterford was the largest winning margin in a decider since 1959. It was Cork’s 29th senior title.

McCarthy was superb for Cork throughout the championship, her consistency and presence driving forward from the middle third to create scoring opportunities proved key to their success. The Courcey Rovers player was the standout performer in Cork’s semi-final win over Galway.

Saoirse McCarthy, who was superb for Cork throughout the championship, has been shortlisted for senior camogie player of the year. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Carton was the player of the match in Waterford’s semi-final victory over Tipperary, as they advanced to their first senior final since 1945.

The De La Salle forward fought the good fight during that All-Ireland final too and despite Cork’s dominance, she finished with seven of Waterford’s nine points.

The nominees for intermediate camogie player of the year are Meath’s Aoife Minogue and Derry duo Áine McAllister and Aoife Ní Chaiside.

The junior player of the year nominees are Ellen Casey and Caoimhe Cahill, both from Clare, and Tipperary’s Jean Kelly.

Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin said: “2023 has been an extraordinary year, showcasing exceptional talent and unwavering determination from all the players.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to those who have been chosen as nominees for the prestigious PwC Camogie All-Stars. Each of them has contributed immensely to the breathtaking display of our beloved game, making it an unforgettable journey from start to finish.

Waterford's Beth Carton has also been shortlisted for senior camogie player of the year, along with Cork's Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our sponsors, PwC, for their unwavering support of the All-Stars awards.

“Every single nominee is truly deserving of their recognition.”

The winners will be announced at a gala awards night in Croke Park on November 4th.

Cork nominees: Amy Lee, Amy O’Connor, Fiona Keating, Hannah Looney, Katrina Mackey, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane, Meabh Murphy, Saoirse McCarthy.

Waterford nominees: Annie Fitzgerald, Beth Carton, Brianna O’Regan, Keeley Corbett Barry, Lorraine Bray, Mairead O’Brien, Niamh Rockett, Orla Hickey, Vikki Falconer.

Galway nominees: Aoife Donohue, Carrie Dolan, Fiona Ryan, Niamh Hanniffy, Roisin Black, Shauna Healy, Siobhán McGrath.

Tipperary nominees: Aoife McGrath, Cait Devane, Julieanne Bourke, Karen Kennedy, Roisin Howard, Teresa Ryan.

Kilkenny nominees: Claire Phelan, Denise Gaule, Grace Walsh.