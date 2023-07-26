Kerry without forward Tony Brosnan for All-Ireland final clash with Dublin

Kerry have confirmed Tony Brosnan will miss Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin. The Dr Crokes forward is ruled out of the contest because of a respiratory issue and will not be available to Jack O’Connor this weekend.

Brosnan featured in all seven of Kerry’s championship games this season – starting in four and coming off the bench in the other three. He scored 1-9 throughout the championship and was expected to play some part in Sunday’s final.

Kerry GAA stated: “Unfortunately, Kerry senior player Tony Brosnan will be unavailable for selection for Sunday’s All-Ireland final v Dublin in Croke Park.

“The sharpshooter from Dr Crokes is suffering from a recurring respiratory problem and will be out of action for this weekend. This is of course hugely disappointing for Tony himself, his family, the whole Kerry team and our supporters.

READ MORE

“We are Kerry GAA wish to firstly offer Tony best wishes for a speedy recovery and also acknowledge his contribution and commitment to this Kerry squad over the season thus far. We all hope to see Tony on the pitch again very soon.”