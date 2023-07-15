Dublin v Monaghan: Five key moments from the All-Ireland football semi-final

Early let off

With Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes and Conor McManus all late call ups, Monaghan’s intention to throw everything at Dublin from the start was clear, and soon it seemed to be working.

Dublin were two points up, on 14 minutes, when Conor McCarthy broke on to a pass at speed and shot directly at the Dublin goal, which rebounded off the left corner upright. Fouled in the process, Conor McManus tapped over his first free. Monaghan at least had started to settle, a minor let off for Dublin.

Goal chances

Dublin’s Niall Scully was black carded on 16 minutes, for a foul on Conor McCarthy, and Monaghan knew they must capitalise. A minute later, Gary Mohan passed to Ryan McAnespie on the run, who promptly brushed off a couple of Dublin defenders.

As he unleashed his shot, Mick Fitzsimons made a bold double block, and the ball spilt out for a 45m. Rory Beggan ran up and converted, only by the time Scully returned, Dublin had outscored Monaghan four points to three.

Dublin's Niall Scully is shown a black card by referee Sean Hurson. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Warning signs

One point up, on 45 minutes, Dublin started smelling blood, and moving in for the goal, Con O’Callaghan lined up Brian Fenton for a goal chance, only he was forced back.

Then an old school move from Fenton to Jack McCaffrey, before a quick one-two between Cormac Costello and John Small, ended with Costello splitting the posts, the goal within sight. He was called back for throwing the ball, a let off for Monaghan nonetheless. Moments later O’Callaghan was called back for over-carrying in front of goal. Warning signs nonetheless.

Monaghan’s Ryan Wylie, Conor McManus and Kieran Duffy tackle Con O’Callaghan of Dublin. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Brian Fenton steps up

The sides were level again on the hour, Conor McManus restoring parity, 0-11 apiece, with a cool mark in front of goal. Enter Dublin’s wise old heads, all into the Hill 16 end.

Brian Fenton first, collecting a ball from Ciaran Kilkenny, kicked a point getting up off his knees and in the face of resistance. Paul Mannion followed that with a superb free, with Stephen O’Hanlon penalised for collecting on the ground. Then Jack McCaffrey scored another sweet point on run, won from a Monaghan kick-out, and Dublin opened some daylight.

Dean Rock finale

With the game in its closing stages, Monaghan still weren’t completely out of it yet, even if the players appeared out on their feet.

Goal for Dublin! - Dean Rock finds the back of the net to book Dublin's spot in the 2023 All-Ireland Final. pic.twitter.com/NPTiO72kBd — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2023

There was still some hope, until Dean Rock’s first score off the bench, a free from close range, put Dublin four up, 0-17 to 0-13. Then Rock closed up the shop completely: Con O’Callaghan collected a ball under the Hogan Hand, spied Rock unmarked, and he shifted around Rory Beggan. Gary Mohan couldn’t stop his close range shot into the goal. Game over.