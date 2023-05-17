Adam Screeney scores 1-12 as Offaly win Leinster Under-20 final

Leinster Under-20 hurling final: Offaly 1-21 Wexford 0-22

Fully fit and firing again, it was an evening to remember for Adam Screeney at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The corner-forward’s 1-12 haul and terrific individual display helped Offaly to hold off a determined Wexford to claim just their sixth Leinster U-20 hurling title.

In the process, they have qualified for the All-Ireland Under-20 final against Cork and will shoot for a maiden success at that level on May 27th.

These are memorable days for Offaly, All-Ireland minor finalists last year, whose feverish support outnumbered Wexford fans significantly in a packed out Cullen Park.

READ MORE

Screeney, along with defender Brecon Kavanagh, missed the semi-final win over Dublin due to concussion protocols but returned to the team and played a key role in the two-point success.

It was all the more impressive from a dogged young Offaly team as they lost captain Charlie Mitchell to a second yellow card early in the second-half.

Reduced in numbers late on and tied with Wexford for the ninth time in a frantic encounter, it was stoppage time scores from Dan Ravenhill and Screeney that ultimately nudged Offaly over the winning line.

It had looked as if, just like the Leinster Under-20 football final, extra-time may be required to separate two teams that were neck and neck throughout an absorbing encounter.

Two moments of Screeney genius lit up the opening half which Offaly edged by 0-11 to 0-9.

He somehow got away from a clutch of Wexford defenders on the right wing to dissect the posts in the fourth minute. His second moment of inspiration close to half-time came from an even more acute angle on the right when, after a thrilling solo run, he again found the range with a precise strike.

Wexford, led by free-taker Cian Byrne who struck 0-14 overall, got it back to level terms early in the second-half and when Mitchell was dismissed for his second booking, it looked like a turning point.

But Screeney’s 42nd minute goal got Offaly back on the front foot again and, crucially, they never trailed again in the contest despite some nervous moments in the closing minutes.

OFFALY: M Troy; P Taaffe, J Mahon, B Kavanagh; L Watkins, S Bourke, T Guinan; C Spain, C King (0-1); C Egan, D Ravenhill (0-3, one free), C Doyle (0-2); A Screeney (1-12, eight frees, one 65), C Mitchell (0-1), D Bourke (0-2). Subs: B Egan for King (56 mins).

WEXFORD: D Mahon; S Roche, E Whelan, D Kehoe; C Foley, D Carley (0-1), M Dundon; S Rowley (0-1), C Murphy; S O’Hagan, C Byrne Dunbar (0-1), J Redmond; Cian Byrne (0-14, 10 frees), L Murphy (0-1), Cillian Byrne (0-2). Subs: Dylan Purcell (0-1) for Murphy (22 mins), JJ Twamley (0-1) for Redmond (h/t), D Farrell for Dundon (49), O Pepper for Murphy (57).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin)