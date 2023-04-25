Gaelic Games

Conor Glass training fully and ready to face Monaghan on Saturday

Derry midfielder went off after 40 minutes of his team’s win over Fermanagh

Derry's Conor Glass has been struggling with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Gordon Manning
Tue Apr 25 2023 - 16:07

Conor Glass has eased concerns over his hamstring injury, saying he trained fully over the last week in preparation for Saturday’s Ulster’s SFC semi-final against Monaghan in Omagh, 5pm.

The All Star midfielder suffered a hamstring strain during Derry’s Division Two league final defeat to Dublin in Croke Park at the start of the month, and while he subsequently started their Ulster quarter-final win over Fermanagh, Glass went off after 40 minutes of that one-sided affair.

However, speaking on Tuesday afternoon at the launch of the 2023 FRS Recruitment World Games, which will take place in Derry from July 24th-27th, Glass provided a positive update in advance of Saturday’s Monaghan showdown.

“Yeah, all good. It was more precautionary than anything,” he said of going off during the Fermanagh game. “It’s been a long year, two years, for me. Any chance I can take to get a break I’ll try to take it.

“Thankfully it’s all good, I’ve had a full week’s training under my belt now.”

It is the first time the Glen clubman, who returned to intercounty action with Derry just one week after playing in the All-Ireland club final at the start of the year, has picked up a hamstring issue during his playing career.

“It’s a long season ahead too, so I’ll try to manage it as best I can,” he added. “I’ve never had any muscle injuries before, touch wood. Hopefully this is the last one.

“That’s probably a testament to all the strength and conditioning people I’ve dealt with throughout the years. It’s just the season I’ve had really, I haven’t had a break to recharge the batteries.”

