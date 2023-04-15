Derry show no mercy as they outclass Fermanagh in one-sided Ulster quarter-final

Fermanagh 2-8 Derry 3-17

Dazzling Derry showed no mercy to a totally outclassed Fermanagh in a most one-sided Ulster SFC Quarter-Final in Brewster Park.

This mismatch was well over by the 27th minute, when Derry centre forward Paul Cassidy strolled through the Fermanagh defence and could afford to stumble and still finish to the net.

Cassidy’s cool finish put a vastly superior Derry into a 2-7 to 0-3 lead and there was no way an outgunned Fermanagh side looked like mounting any real resistance.

The winners were well worth their half-time lead of 2-9 to 0-5.

Fermanagh did manage to hit two goals from Che Cullen in the third quarter but Derry replied with a well struck penalty from man of the match Shane McGuigan to run out easy winners.

The Ulster champions sprinted from the blocks and late sub Eoin McEvoy landed the first point after just a minute.

That set the pattern for total Derry dominance as they carved holes in a hesitant Fermanagh defence at will.

The points flowed from Padraig McGrogan and keeper Odhran Lynch, who was playing as the extra man to put them 0-3 to 0-0 lead after just five minutes.

Paul Cassidy made it 0-4 to 0-0 lead before a searing Ultan Kelm run ended with midfielder Ryan Jones getting the first point for the home side.

But Derry midfielder Brendan Rogers was reigning supreme, and the Ulster champions struck the first big blow when the impressive Ethan Doherty hit Shane McGuigan with the perfect pass and the full-forward finished to the net with aplomb to put Derry ahead by 1-5 to 0-4

Ryan Lyons pointed two frees for Fermanagh, but McGuigan put dominant Derry ahead by 1-6 to 0-3 by the 20th minute.

Fermanagh did launch two high balls into the Derry square but Lynch dealt with both most capably.

Derry’s second goal was of the much softer variety as the beavering Cassidy sailed through the centre of the Erne defence and had time to stumble before casually picking his spot.

That was the killer blow for the home side after just 27 minutes.

And Derry almost had another goal a few minutes earlier but gave possession away at the death.

Fermanagh did manage to tack on two more points from a Lyons free and Kelm from play.

But Derry were equal to that as well, with two points from the virtually unmarkable McGuigan to leave them leading by 2-9 to 0-5 at the break.

And, despite Fermanagh’s two goals in the second half, the result was never in doubt.

Fermanagh: Sean McNally (0-1,45); Luke Flanagan, Che Cullen (2-0) Lee Cullen; Jonathan Cassidy, Shane McGullion, Lee Cullen; Ryan Jones (0-1), Brandon Horan; Josh Largo Ellis, Ryan Lyons (0-2f) Ronan McCaffrey; Ultan Kelm (0-2) Darragh McGurn, Aidan Breen (0-1) Subs; Declan McCusker (0-1) and Conor McShea for Brandon Horan and Aidan Breen (h-time), Conall Jones for Cian McManus (47) Garvan Jones for Ryan Lyons (60), Fionan O’Brien for Josh Largo Ellis (70),

Derry: Odhran Lynch (0-1); Chrissy McKaigue, Padraig McGrogan (0-1), Conor McCluskey (0-1), Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig Cassidy (0-2); Conor Glass (0-1) Brendan Rogers (0-1); Nialll Toner (0-1) Paul Cassidy (1-2) Ethan Doherty (0-1); Eoin McEvoy (0-1) Shane McGuigan (2-5,1 pen, 1 free), Niall Loughlin. Subs; Benny Heron for Conor Glass (40), Paul McNeill for Eoin McEvoy (56), Ben McCarron for Chrissy McKaigue (62), Lachlann Murray for Nialll Loughlin (68), Declan Cassidy for Niall Toner (71).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).