Shane Callaghan seals victory for Donegal minors against Fermanagh

Donegal minors enjoyed a five point win over Fermanagh in Ballybofey on Wednesday. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Donegal 0-15 Fermanagh 1-7

It was hard-earned, but Shane Callaghan converted two late frees to seal victory for Donegal over Fermanagh in the Ulster minor football championship on Wednesday evening.

A crisp Ballybofey night was darkening when the Naomh Columba man tucked over a late brace, swatting the Erne men from their coat tails.

Midfielder Dara Cathcart gave Fermanagh a lifeline late in the first half, when Donegal were 0-8 to 1-3 in front, having threatened to power away from their opponents at times in the opening half. Cathcart’s goal kept Fermanagh in with a glimmer of hope throughout the second half.

In a deadly three-minute spell, Donegal kicked four points to open up a 0-8 to 0-2 advantage by the 20th minute with Gavin Doherty impressing and the lively Luke Clerkin causing trouble.

From a probing Clerkin surge from deep, Donegal almost had a goal in the 21st minute, but Conor McCahill fired just wide when latching on to a breaking ball.

Just when they needed it, Fermanagh managed to fashion a goal as Cathcart blasted past Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride after finding space in behind the home defence.

Callaghan and Clerkin stretched the lead for Donegal, but Mattie McDermott’s frees ensured they didn’t have it all their own way.

DONEGAL: P Mac Giolla Bhride; D Gallagher, J Gribben, C McCrea; F Roarty, D Bennigan, L Clerkin (0-3); O Scanlan, L McGee; J Hegarty, S Callaghan (0-6, four frees), JJ Sweeney; D Mulholland (0-2, one free), C McCahill (0-1), G Doherty (0-3). Subs: E Gallagher for Doherty (49 mins), J Gallagher for Clerkin (52), S Ellison for Hennigan and P Doherty for Mulholland (both 60).

FERMANAGH: C Brown; M Maguire, C Mulligan (0-1), C Jones; L McAnespy (0-1), O Swift, L King; D Cathcart (1-0), B Warnock; B Goodwin, D Flanagan, O Donohue; M Burns (0-1), D Chapman, M McDermott (0-4, three frees). Subs: D O’Connor for Goodwin and K Prior for Chapman (both 38 mins), M Keenan for Maguire (60).

Referee: R Donoghue (Derry)